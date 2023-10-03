Review: WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep-Excellent, Relevant and Humorous

By: Oct. 03, 2023

“You think I have prejudices against you that are baseless!?” by Patricia in Welcome to Matteson!

The much anticipated world premiere of the contemporary play, Welcome to Matteson! is now on stage at New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep).  Wonderfully written by Inda Craig-Galván and splendidly directed by Dawn Monique Williams, the show examines the issue of reverse gentrification while incorporating plenty of humor.  Welcome to Matteson! is a real crowd pleaser and a great choice to wrap up NJ Rep’s successful 2023 season.  We attended one of the show’s first performances and the audience was thrilled!

In the story, Patricia and Gerald, a young upwardly mobile couple, host a dinner party for Regina and Corey, a couple who have been relocated to the community by the City of Chicago from a rough housing project.  Patricia seems unwelcoming right from the start making the new neighbors feel very uncomfortable.  With an inedible meal on the table and a series of tense conversations, the dinner party goes totally awry as these two black couples prove to have very little in common. The story raises the question of who is welcome in suburbia, who is not, and why?

The cast includes Maconnia Chesser as Regina; De'Lon Grant as Gerald; Charlie Hudson, III as Corey; and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Patricia. Inda Craig-Galván’s sharp, witty dialogue and the cast’s excellent, genuine depictions of their characters make the play shine bright on the Long Branch stage.  Among the many memorable moments are Patricia hiding a magazine with Brittany Spears on the cover before the guests arrive; Regina telling the group about her yoga class at the public library; Corey and Gerald talking about the scholarship they had both received; the presentation of an unpalatable meal; dinner table conversation about mushroom gravy; Regina demonstrating her communication game for the foursome; Corey and Regina talking about BBQ; Regina describing to Patricia how Corey put up their Christmas lights; and Patricia telling Gerald about her aspirations to move to an upscale neighborhood.

The Creative Team has done a fantastic job of fashioning the attractive home setting for the play.  The Team includes set design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; sound design by Nick Simone; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; the technical director is Brian Snyder; the production stage manager is Kristin Pfeifer; and the assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.

"Welcome to Matteson! is an entertaining yet revealing play that we are sure our readers will want to put on their fall entertainment schedule. It will be performed through October 29, 2023. Gather your group and enjoy your visit to NJ Rep.

"Welcome to Matteson! runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased by visiting njrep.org/plays or by phone at 732-229-3166. Subscriptions for the 2024 season are now available. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740.  The theatre entrance is in the rear of the building with plenty of free parking. See the show on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. There is an added performance on Friday, October 13 at 3 pm. 

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox 



Review: WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep-Excellent, Relevant and Humorous
