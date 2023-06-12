Review: TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River Theater-Gripping Drama Wonderfully Performed

“I’m tired but I keep at it, I keep at it.” by Maria Cella in Two Sisters and a Piano

Two River Theater (TRT) concludes their successful season with the gripping, emotive drama, Two Sisters and a Piano, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner, Nilo Cruz. The show is outstanding in every respect from the captivating plot with its finely written dialogue, excellent staging, and a cast that masters their roles. We attended opening night when the audience gave the actors a well-deserved standing ovation.

The year is 1991 in Cuba. The story is set in the spacious family home of published novelist, Marie Cella and her pianist sister, Sophia. They are under house arrest after serving several years in prison as punishment for Marie’s writings that advocated revolution. The women hope for a regime change or news from Marie’s husband that he has secured their safe passage out of the country so that they may have their freedom. As the two sisters wait and wonder, men enter their lives. The piano tuner, Victor Manuel charms Sophia, and Lieutenant Portuondo, a military officer hopes to romance Marie. The affection and strong bond between Marie and Sophia is undeniable. But isolation and uncertainty cause tensions to rise and it’s questionable if the two women can stay true to their artistry, themselves, and each other.

The four actors in Two Sisters and a Piano bring impressive stage, television and screen credits to the Red Bank stage. The cast includes Helen Cespedes as Sophia, Hiram Delgato as Victor Manuel/Militia Guard; Eden Espinosa as Marie Celia; and Jason Manuel Olazabal as Lieutenant Portuondo. They capture the humanity, intrigue, romance, and humorous touches of Cruz’s play. The portrayal is so genuine it seems like the story is unfolding in real time.

The spirit of the play evolves with each scene as more is learned about the characters, their attitudes, and situations. Memorable moments include the military men inspecting Marie and Sophia’s home; Sophia listening to her neighbor through the wall; Victor Manuel explaining how a piano should be maintained; Lieutenant Portuondo reading some of Marie’s husband, Antonio’s confiscated letters to her; Marie’s emotional reaction to her husband’s words; Sophia and Marie dressing up for a dinner with Victor; Sophia and Marie dancing together; Lieutenant Portuondo bringing the women rum to drink; and Sophia bemoaning how prison and the house arrest has affected her.

TRT's Production Team has done a top job of creating the setting for Two Sisters and a Piano. They include scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III; costume design by Anita Yavich; lighting design by Lucrecia Briaceno; sound design and compositions by Salomon Lerner; and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. The Intimacy and Fight Coordinator is Cha Ramos; Production Stage Manager is Kate Crossdale and Assistant Stage Manager is Alex Murphy. The casting is by Kelly Gillespie, CSA.

Two Sisters and a Piano is an engaging show that elevates storytelling to its finest. Make it part of your June entertainment schedule. We applaud TRT’s Artistic Director, Justin Waldman and Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen for bringing top-notch theatre to the stage. Area audiences can look forward to their exhilarating 2023-2024 theater season ahead.

Two Sisters and a Piano will be performed at Two River Theater through June 25th. The Theater is located at 21 Bridge Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For ticketing, information about special discounts, and upcoming programs, please visit www.tworivertheatre/org or call 732.345.1400.

Photo Credit: All production photos by T. Charles Erickson