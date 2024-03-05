Review: THE CLUB at GSP-A Perceptive, Entertaining Play About Class and Race

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Tennis and golf. Two sports invented so men will talk to each other.” By Anna Barrows in The Club

The Club, a world premiere play, is currently being performed at George Street Playhouse (GSP) located at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Written by the New York Times #1 best-selling author, Chris Bohjalian, the show is impeccably directed by the Playhouse’s Artistic Director, David Saint and features a marvelous cast. The Club will run for a limited engagement through March 17. See this entertaining yet thought-provoking play.

Set in the year 1968, the story of The Club begins on a Sunday after an alcohol fueled neighborhood party in the Barrows' upscale suburban home. The gathering has caused a rift between Richard and Anna Barrows as a result of the flirting that occurred at the party. As the two of them bicker, their 13-year old daughter, Olive is keen to listen in, often bringing some mature wisdom to the discourse. The Barrows’ family friend, Peter Kendricks, who is black, unexpectedly arrives to discuss his rejection by the local country club and his concern about breaking the news to his pregnant wife, Angela. Could the decision to reject the Kendricks have been a result of prejudice? Anna decides to have another get-together that evening to address the situation with the Kendricks along with the club president, John Willow and his hip, young wife, Marion. John and Richard both serve on the club’s acceptance committee and could shed light on the situation. Bigotry in a cloistered suburban town takes center stage in this smart play that uses plenty of comedy to keep the audience captivated. While The Club is set in the late ‘60’s, its themes resonate today.

The cast is a dream team of accomplished actors who deliver Bohjalian’s fast-paced, clever dialogue without missing a beat. The company includes Grace Experience as Marion Willows; Ryan George as Peter Kendricks; Ali Marsh as Anne Barrows; Brendan Ryan as John Willows; Samaria Nixon-Fleming as Angela Kendricks; Skyler Hensley as Olive Barrows; and Fred Weller as Richard Barrows.

The late 60’s come alive on the New Brunswick stage with set, projection, and media design by James Youmans; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; original music and sound design by Scott Killian; and hair/wig design by Tommy Kurzman. Rick Sordelet is the Fight Director and Samantha Flint is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

We applaud George Street Playhouse for continuing to bring excellent, relevant shows to metro area audiences. The Club ushers in the spring theatre season and it’s a real crowd-pleaser. Gather your group and head to New Brunswick to enjoy the play!

George Street Playhouse at NBPAC is located at 11 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. It is in the heart of the theatre and restaurant district with plenty of parking options and mass transit availability. Tickets for The Club are available by visiting https://www.georgestreetplayhouse.org/ or call (732) 246-7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson