Review: SWAN LAKE by the American Repertory Ballet-A Wonderous Production

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The American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has opened 2026/27 season with a marvelous company premiere of the full-length, Swan Lake. It was performed at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) from Friday October 23 to Sunday, October 25. We attended the Saturday matinee with an audience that was fascinated by the majesty of the classic ballet that was performed to perfection by the ARB dancers.

Patrons were transported to a magical place as they experienced the timeless beauty the story set to the iconic score by Tchaikovsky. Swan Lake features exquisite new choreography by ARB’s Artistic Director, Samantha Dunster, after Marius Petipa, with additional staging by Alexi Charov and Natalia Charova. Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy has lent the finest coaching.

Swan Lake tells the tale of Odette, a princess trapped by an evil curse to live her life as a swan. Drama unfolds when Prince Siegfried pursues Odette to win her love and break the spell. This fairy tale about the transformative power of love and forgiveness has captivated audiences for centuries.

The acts were stunning as they showcased the ARB dancers’ grace and precision. Some of the many memorable ones include Act I with the Aristocrats and the Villagers; Act II with the Sygnets and the Two Swans; Act III with the Princesses, Spanish dancers and Court Ladies; and the Final Act with the Swans. The dancers captured all of the glamour, romance and drama of Swan Lake.

While ARB has presented excerpts of the ballet in previous seasons, the production was the first complete production of Swan Lake for the company. Dancers, Clara Pevel, Savannah Quiner, and Ryoko Tanaka made their full-length debuts in the dual roles of Odette (the White Swan) and Odile (the BLACK SWAN). Seth Koffler, Andrea Marini, and Aldeir Monteiro made their full-length debuts in the role of Prince Siegfried.

Alongside the 21 incredibly talented company dancers, Swan Lake featured students and Trainees from Princeton Ballet School, the Official School of American Repertory Ballet, as members of the corps de ballet and other supporting roles, furthering the connection between ARB's professional artists and the aspiring dancers of tomorrow.

The Production Team has done a fabulous job of bringing Swan Lake to the New Brunswick stage. The Team includes Set Designer, Howard C. Jones; Lighting Designer, John Bartenstein; and the Costume Coordinator is Janessa Cornell Urwin.

American Repertory Ballet has exciting plans for the season ahead. New Jersey is indeed fortunate to have the company located in the Garden State. For more information on ARB and Princeton Ballet School, please visit Home - American Repertory Ballet.

Photo Credit: Rosalie O'Connor Photography

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