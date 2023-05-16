Review Roundup: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse is now presenting the world premiere of Tales from the Guttenberg Bible written by and starring Steve Guttenberg at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Tales from The Guttenberg Bible directed by David Saint, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey takes the audience from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all - i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot - to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin.

The cast for Tales from the Guttenberg Bible features: Arnie Burton, Dan Domingues, Steve Guttenberg and Carine Montbertrand.

Design and Production team features: Caite Hevner (Scenic Designer), Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer), Joe Saint (Lighting Designer), Scott Killian (Sound Designer), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager) and Casting by McCorkle Casting.

See what the critics are saying...

BroadwayWorld, Marina Kennedy: Tales from the Guttenberg Bible is now on stage at George Street Playhouse (GSP). This is a must-see show starring Steve Guttenberg who recounts his incredible journey to movie stardom. Wonderfully written by Guttenberg himself, and expertly directed by the Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, this production is everything you hope for. It is humorous, insightful and excellently performed. The show be on stage in the Arthur Laurents Theater at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) through May 21.

New Jersey Stage, Gary Wien: The play moves quickly, holds your attention, and has a terrific true story behind it. The only area that might need some changes is the final part. I loved the bittersweet ending, but I think it could use a little more of a bridge to the closing scene. That part seemed a little rushed for me. Otherwise, the play is terrific and highly recommended.

Princeton Info, Neal Zoren: Steve Guttenberg is flat-out likeable. He makes his "Tale" fun. You want to listen to it. You savor the anecdotes. You enjoy the uncomplaining friendliness that exudes every sequence. You're happy for Guttenberg that he had a career as congenial as his personality.

Out In Jersey, Allen Neuner: Tales from the Guttenberg Bible is a light, entertaining look into show business as shown through the eyes of the affable Steve Guttenberg. You couldn't ask for a nicer end to this season at the George Street Playhouse, or for a more cheerful evening's entertainment. I suggest you go to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and sit down to listen to some Tales from the Guttenberg Bible.



Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony Photo
Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony

The North to Shore Music Festival will Celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop with a history-making moment when hip-hop legends Eric B & Rakim, hit the stage Tuesday, June 13th at 8:00 pm EST at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. This, in collaboration with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the North to Shore Music Festival. This is the first time for a hip hop act will perform on this iconic stage.

Lineup Revealed For 2023 Jersey City Comedy Festival Photo
Lineup Revealed For 2023 Jersey City Comedy Festival

Art House Productions and presenting sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka, have announced the return of the Jersey City Comedy Festival (JCCF) taking place June 7-10, 2023 in Jersey City, NJ.

Denver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours; Familiar Favorites Retu Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours; Familiar Favorites Return, New Tours Planned

Denver Arts & Venues has announced its 2023 Denver Public Art summer tours, bringing back favorites and expanding the series to include several new tours.

Union High School Performing Arts Companys Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YO Photo
Union High School Performing Arts Company's Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YOU WANNA DANCE?

This June, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) Advanced Musical Theater will be presenting Do You Wanna Dance?


