Review: AND A NIGHTINGALE SANG… on STNJ's Main Stage-An Exceptional Family Story to Behold

“Human emotions--they wax and wane like the tides” by Andie in And A Nightingale Sang…  

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is now presenting And A Nightingale Sang… on their Main Stage through July 30. This rarely produced jewel of a play written by C.P. Taylor meets the moment as an exceptional feel-good show. Theatergoers will find it charming. We give a standing ovation to the Theatre’s Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, who directed the play and assembled the ideal cast to perform it.

And A Nightingale Sang… is set in Newcastle-upon Tyne, England between the years of 1939 and 1945 against the backdrop of WWII.  The play tells the endearing story of a working-class family, the Stotts. The household includes George and Peggy Stott, their adult daughters Helen and Joyce, and Helen’s elderly father, Andie. Two British soldiers become an integral part of their lives and add romance to the story when a young man, Eric proposes marriage to Joyce and Norman becomes involved with Helen. The central theme is the family’s strong bond that allows them to cope with personal difficulties and their preoccupations. Their love for each other is always evident.

And A Nightingale Sang… has a cast that captures every richly textured moment of the play. Monette Magrath is superb in the role of the older daughter, Helen Stott who also rounds out the story with a thoughtful narration. The other talented thespians include Marion Adler as Peggy Stott; Sarah Deaver as Joyce Stott; Benjamin Eakeley as Norman; Christian Frost as Eric; John Little as George Stott; and Sam Tsoutsouvas as Andie.  There will be at least one of these genuine characters that you will find totally relatable.

Heartwarming and humorous happenings abound in the show. Some of the many memorable scenes include Joyce seeking advisement from the family about Eric’s marriage proposal; Peggy's concerns for the parish priest; George’s frequent piano playing and singing; Helen meeting Norman in the square; Peggy insisting that a statue of the Holy Mother has changed her expression; The family gathering in the shelter; Andie planning to take a room in a widow’s home; Peggy returning from her sister’s funeral; George recounting his head injury to the family; and Eric and Joyce dancing.

The STNJ Creative Team has done a great job of creating the provincial setting for And a Nightingale Sang…  The Team includes set design by Brittany Vasta; costume design by Brian Russman; lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson; and sound design by Drew Sensue-Weinstein. The Dialect Consultant is Julie Foh; the Music Supervisor is Doug Oberhamer and the Production Stage Manager is Alison Cote. 

And a Nightingale Sang… is a premier example of how live theatre is pleasurable, moving, and makes a lasting impression.  The play is beautifully written and performed to perfection.  Make it a part of your July entertainment schedule.

Tickets for And a Nightingale Sang…  all of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s shows are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting https://www.shakespearenj.org/.  Check for special ticketing discounts that are available.

Photo Credit: Sarah Haley



Recommended For You