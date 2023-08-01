Review: A TAILOR NEAR ME at NJ Rep-A Must-See World Premiere

“To make a suit, you have to have a glimpse of the man inside.” By Alfredo in A Tailor Near Me

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is presenting a show that is a true gift for theatergoers. The world premiere of Michael Tucker’s play, A Taylor Near Me is on the Long Branch stage through August 27. Tucker demonstrates his remarkable expertise for crafting dialogue and developing fascinating characters. The skillful direction of James Glossman and the abundant acting talents of Richard Kind and James Pickens, Jr. are ideal for this finely written play. The two-hander is a must-see show.

The story is set in a basement tailor shop in Lower Manhattan. Sam is a successful writer who comes to the shop owned by Alfredo to have his suit pants adjusted. Sam’s long-time friend, Robert is very ill and Sam will need his suit when Robert passes. Alfredo manages to convince Sam that his suit is quite outdated and that he should have a hand-tailored bespoke suit made with the finest fabric. The process of Alfredo measuring and fitting Sam for the new suit takes three meetings that occur only a few weeks apart. At each encounter, the men share spirited, insightful conversations that reveal details about their respective Jewish backgrounds, upbringings, professions, marriages, and attitudes about art. The story is humorous, charming, and touching as the Sam and Alfredo forge an unexpected friendship.

Richard Kind masters his role as Sam, the genial, clever writer. James Pickens, Jr. captures the character of the earnest, inquisitive tailor, Alfredo. These two renowned stars of stage and screen are a delight to behold as they deliver Tucker’s captivating dialogue without missing a beat. There are many compelling moments in the show that include Alfredo and Sam talking about their upbringings; Sam expressively telling Alfredo a tailor joke; Alfredo carefully measuring Sam for the new suit; Alfredo asking Sam about his writing career and his relationship to Robert; the men talking about their wives professions; and Sam insisting Alfredo and his wife come to dinner.

The Creative Team has developed an outstanding setting for A Taylor Near Me that sets the mood for the show. The Team includes set design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; sound design by Nick Simone; and costume design by Patricia E. Doherty. The Technical Director is Brian Snyder, and the Production Stage Manager is Rose Riccardi.

In his opening address to the audience, Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas spoke about the impressive mission of NJ Rep and its artistic reach. A Taylor Near Me is the theatre’s 148th world premiere and shows that were first seen on their stage have had 350 subsequent productions worldwide. We agree with Barabas that now is a great time to support the theatre as the Company’s shows are being scheduled and subscriptions are available.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740. There is plenty of free parking in the rear of the theatre where patrons enter. A Tailor Near Me is performed for 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets may be purchased online at njrep.org/plays or by phone at 732-229-3166. A Tailor Near Me will play Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. There are special added matinees on Friday, August 11, 18, and 25 at 3:00.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox