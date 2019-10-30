Renée Taylor Is Bringing MY LIFE ON A DIET To George Street Playhouse

Renée Taylor's award-winning autobiographical comedy MY LIFE ON A DIET will arrive at George Street Playhouse next month, with performances beginning November 19 in the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

In MY LIFE ON A DIET, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might look and live like one, Renée dishes out both juicy anecdotes about and weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, and Barbra Streisand.

She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her high and lows - on and off the scale - this comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

"We are so fortunate to welcome Ms. Taylor to our new home in the NBPAC this season," George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint said. "This hilarious show is the perfect opportunity to see an icon on our stage."

MY LIFE ON A DIET is written by Ms. Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and was originally directed by Mr. Bologna. It made its New York premiere last summer with a critically acclaimed, extended run Off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clements. In November 2018, Ms. Taylor won the annual United Solo Special Award for MY LIFE ON A DIET for her significant contributions to solo theatre during the year.

Audiences are encouraged to purchase early for the very best seats.

For tickets, to buy a subscription, or to bring a group of 10 or more at a special group rate, visit GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.





