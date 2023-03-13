Remember Jones to Revive BAT OUT OF HELL With a 15-Piece Band This Summer

Experience wild theatricality and larger-than-life emotion as Remember Jones presents BAT OUT OF HELL LIVE - a revival of Meat Loaf's BAT OUT OF HELL album in its entirety and more with a 15-piece band. With a one-of-a-kind stage show and top-tier musicianship, this band of nationally touring artists and show stopping vocalists bring the music of Jim Steinman alive like no other rock experience out there today.

BAT OUT OF HELL LIVE recreates the entire 1977 Meat Loaf album with a 15-piece band. With more than 44 million copies sold worldwide, Bat Out of Hell is the fourth best-selling album of all-time. Experience the title song, the fan favorite "Paradise by the Dashboard Light", "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Heaven Can Wait", "All Revved Up With No Place to Go," "For Crying Out Loud", plus songs from Bat Out of Hell II and other Meat Loaf / Jim Steinman collaborations. This is not a tribute act but a theatrical reproduction of the music and intensity like never seen before! A previous incarnation of BAT OUT OF HELL LIVE sold out 3 performances in less than a week, including special guest Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Max Weinberg on drums, playing the entire album for the first time live since his 1977 studio contribution. Expect guests, special appearances and more!

Remember Jones is a national song-stylist and showman from Asbury Park, NJ who is on the rise while sharing stages with notable acts such as Bruce Springsteen, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes, Darlene Love, Buster Poindexter, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Low Cut Connie, and more. He has been a member of the acclaimed Everyone Orchestra alongside Robert Randolph, Steve Kimock and members of Ween, moe., The Roots, The Revivalists, and more. He has been mentioned in Rolling Stone, Variety, Paste, Relix, and more with his original music, high energy, show-band staging, and creative, theatrical events playing to packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.

Remember Jones: BAT OUT OF HELL LIVE goes on sale Friday, 3/17 at 10AM through both venues and expects to sell out quickly. For more information on June 2nd, visit thebasie.org and for more information on June 10th, visit www.northtoshore.com.