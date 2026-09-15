Remember Jones To Headline Mary's Place By The Sea 2026 Holiday Fundraiser At The Stone Pony

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Mary's Place by the Sea will present its 2026 Holiday Benefit, 'A Big Band Holiday to Remember - A Mary's Place by the Sea Fundraising Event' featuring Remember Jones with a 17-piece big band and special guests.

Set for Friday, Dec. 11, at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, the benefit marks a return to the legendary venue for the organization's 'home for the holidays" celebration. Proceeds from the holiday show help Mary's Place by the Sea continue offering free retreats and integrative services for women with cancer, giving them a place to step away from treatment, connect with others on a similar path, and support healing in mind, body and soul at no cost to them.

About Remember Jones

Soul/pop bandleader Remember Jones will host, curate, and star as he leads a classic 17-piece Big Band, including 13 horns and many guests on The Stone Pony stage. His high-energy, theatrical sound has made him a fixture of the Asbury Park music scene and beyond.

Jones is recently regarded as one of the Most Influential Figures in New Jersey Entertainment (Asbury Park Press/USA Today) and has been called "high energy ... Broadway-ready" as part of several features in Rolling Stone magazine. He has shared stages with legends including Bruce Springsteen, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Dionne Warwick, Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes, Darlene Love, Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits, Buster Poindexter, Nigel Hall, Rebirth Brass Band, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes.

Jones has also built a national following with sold-out celebrations of the music of Amy Winehouse, Queen, Meat Loaf, Joe Cocker, Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder and more at theaters across the United States.

Special guests are expected from the Asbury Park scene, national touring and Broadway. Details will be announced in the coming weeks. The evening will also include Mary's Place by the Sea's popular gift basket raffle, with prizes and giveaways throughout the night.

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