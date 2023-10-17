Readings of Mary J. Blige's Book 'Mary Can!' Come to Libraries in Newark

Find out where to catch a reading here!
Books on the Move (BOTM), a series produced by Community Engagement of New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), is offering six free readings of Mary Can! — a children’s book written by Mary J. Blige and illustrated by Ashleigh Corrin Webb — in multiple Newark Public Library (NPL) locations.
BOTM promotes literacy through interactive readings of picture books about artists of color. Limited free copies of the book will be distributed to participating families. Previous BOTM selections include Celia Cruz, Queen of Salsa by Veronica Chambers and Alvin Ailey by Andrea Davis Pinkney.
“This program is particularly special because it intentionally offers insight on artistic figures of color when they were children themselves,” says Marcus Beckett, Associate Producer, NJPAC Community Engagement. “Having context of how our role models get to the place they are today is important. It can help frame pieces of identity as young people are trying to figure out who they can and want to be.”
The hour-long reading is led by Wincey Terry-Bryant, NJPAC teaching artist who has read for BOTM since the program’s inception in 2015. The readings incorporate elements of kinesthetic learning, such as movement, speaking and art.
Says Beckett, “Exposure to some level of art making is an effective teaching tool, especially for BOTM’s young audience members.”
Tue, Oct 17 @ 3:30PM
NPL - Springfield Branch
50 Hayes Street
Wed, Oct 18 @4PM
NPL - Branch Brook Branch
235 Clifton Avenue
Thu, Oct 19 @ 3:30PM
NPL - Van Buren Branch
140 Van Buren Street Fri, Oct 27 @ 4PM
NPL - North End Branch
722 Summer Avenue
Thu, Nov 9 @ 3PM
NPL - Vailsburg Branch
75 Alexander Street
Fri, Nov 10 @ 4PM
NPL - Main Branch
5 Washington Street
