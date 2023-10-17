Readings of Mary J. Blige's Book 'Mary Can!' Come to Libraries in Newark

Find out where to catch a reading here!

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Haddonfield Plays & Players is Anything But Rotten Photo 3 Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Haddonfield Plays & Players is Anything But Rotten
Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR at Two Ri Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR

Readings of Mary J. Blige's Book 'Mary Can!' Come to Libraries in Newark

Books on the Move (BOTM), a series produced by Community Engagement of New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), is offering six free readings of Mary Can! — a children’s book written by Mary J. Blige and illustrated by Ashleigh Corrin Webb — in multiple Newark Public Library (NPL) locations.
 
BOTM promotes literacy through interactive readings of picture books about artists of color. Limited free copies of the book will be distributed to participating families. Previous BOTM selections include Celia Cruz, Queen of Salsa by Veronica Chambers and Alvin Ailey by Andrea Davis Pinkney.
 
“This program is particularly special because it intentionally offers insight on artistic figures of color when they were children themselves,” says Marcus Beckett, Associate Producer, NJPAC Community Engagement. “Having context of how our role models get to the place they are today is important. It can help frame pieces of identity as young people are trying to figure out who they can and want to be.”
 
The hour-long reading is led by Wincey Terry-Bryant, NJPAC teaching artist who has read for BOTM since the program’s inception in 2015. The readings incorporate elements of kinesthetic learning, such as movement, speaking and art.
Says Beckett, “Exposure to some level of art making is an effective teaching tool, especially for BOTM’s young audience members.” 

Reading Locations

Tue, Oct 17 @ 3:30PM
NPL - Springfield Branch
50 Hayes Street


Wed, Oct 18 @4PM
NPL - Branch Brook Branch
235 Clifton Avenue
 
Thu, Oct 19 @ 3:30PM
NPL - Van Buren Branch
140 Van Buren Street Fri, Oct 27 @ 4PM
NPL - North End Branch
722 Summer Avenue
 
Thu, Nov 9 @ 3PM
NPL - Vailsburg Branch
75 Alexander Street
 
Fri, Nov 10 @ 4PM
NPL - Main Branch
5 Washington Street
 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
New Session of Improv Classes For Adults and Teens Come to Vivid Stage Photo
New Session of Improv Classes For Adults and Teens Come to Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, which includes beginner and intermediate/advanced classes and a performance workshop, begins on November 7.

2
Interview: Director, Alex Tobey of TRACY JONES at Art House Productions in Jersey City Photo
Interview: Director, Alex Tobey of TRACY JONES at Art House Productions in Jersey City

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Alex Tobey about his career and Tracy Jones at Art House Productions in Jersey City.

3
Melinda Buckleys MOTHER (AND ME) to Kick Off Centenary Stages Fringe Festival 2023 Photo
Melinda Buckley's MOTHER (AND ME) to Kick Off Centenary Stage's Fringe Festival 2023

Immerse yourself in the compelling story of 'Mother (and Me)' at the Fringe Festival 2023. Discover the blend of humor and heart as you witness a Broadway performer's journey through middle age and her mother's battle with dementia. Find out how to get tickets and more.

4
The Head and the Heart Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in November Photo
The Head and the Heart Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in November

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Head And The Heart on Saturday, November 3 at 8pm. The acclaimed Seattle band's hit songs include “Rivers and Roads,” “Virginia,” “Honeybee,” “Lost in My My Mind,” and “Down in the Valley.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
Frankenstein in New Jersey Frankenstein
www.StreamingMusicals.com (6/01-12/31)CAST
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors in New Jersey New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
Mariachi Herencia de México - Herederos in New Jersey Mariachi Herencia de México - Herederos
Enlow Recital Hall (11/03-11/03)
Once Upon a Time in New Jersey Once Upon a Time
The Sitnik Theatre (11/12-11/12)
Schumann’s Cello Concerto in New Jersey Schumann’s Cello Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/19-10/19)
Sons of Serendip in New Jersey Sons of Serendip
Sieminski Theater (11/04-11/04)
Tracy Jones in New Jersey Tracy Jones
Art House Productions (10/19-11/05)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You