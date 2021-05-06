Raritan River Chamber Music Festival Announces Hybrid May Events

Raritan River Music Festival, winner of the National Award for Adventurous Programming from ASCAP/Chamber Music America, announced this year's festival will feature performances in a unique, outdoor, 100% covered venue: The internationally-renowned Blue Army Shrine, located in the rolling hills of West-Central New Jersey at 647 Mountain View Rd E, Asbury, NJ 08802.

The four festival concerts this year will start at 4:00 PM on Saturdays in May with a new no intermission format. All concerts will take place live in-person and can also be viewed in real-time via live-stream. In-person tickets are $20 and Live-Stream Family Viewing tickets are $20 (link to be provided). Tickets will be sold to a limited capacity to ensure safe, socially-distanced seating.

All audience members will wear protective face masks. No ticket transactions will be accomplished at the venue, minimizing close interactions. Tickets are available at www.RaritanRiverMusic.org. For more information call 908-213-1100 or info@RaritanRiverMusic.org

Please note: All tickets must be purchased in advance to ensure safe, socially-distanced seating, but tickets can be exchanged any time before the concert for a link to the live-stream of the concert. Social distancing is assured, guidelines posted by the federal CDC and the State of New Jersey Department of Health will be followed. The modern, fully covered, outdoor facility will protect all audience members, regardless of the weather.

Complementary pre-packaged yummies will be available for all audience members following each concert.

Challenging times demand innovative thinking and action. With your support and enthusiastic encouragement, we have worked to weather the storm and have continued to provide music to the community throughout the past year, especially through schools and health care facilities.

For those living out of the area or not yet comfortable attending in-person events, each concert will be professionally live-streamed by our new partner, The Animal Farm music production studio. Program notes and artist info will be available through the web site. As always, the festival will include a wide range of musical programs featuring music from around the world, celebrating the joy and healing powers of music, and bringing together communities during challenging times. With works by composers of Indian, African, Middle Eastern, Asian, Mexican, Cuban, Colombian and Argentine descent and crossing stylistic boundaries, the music reflects the vast cultural wealth of America today.