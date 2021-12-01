Rally For 5% For The Arts to Beh Held at ArtsBergen's CONNECT THE DOTS

Rally for five percent for the arts in Bergen County, New Jersey at the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative's Connect the Dots networking event on Wednesday, December 8. The Connect the Dots event takes place place via Zoom from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST. The public is invited to attend this free event.



Bergen County will receive $260 million in American Recovery Plan funds. ArtsBergen requests Bergen County allocate five percent, $13 million, of the County's American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the arts. The arts community, arts patrons and community members interested in the arts in Bergen County are invited to attend and participate in a movement to get the request approved and prioritize the arts.



Connect the Dots event guest speaker, Anne Marie Miller, Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at ArtPride, will discuss what other counties are doing to tap into ARP funds for the arts and identify strategies for how Bergen County's arts money may be spent. Participants will share their strategies and ideas, while networking with colleagues in moderated breakout virtual breakout groups. Facilitator Elizabeth Murphy, a strategist, coach and facilitator from RATHÚ, will guide the discussion.



Registration is required and may be done online, bit.ly/ArtsBergenCTD1282021. Connect the Dots is free, and donations are welcome to help offset the cost of producing the programs. Once registered, participants will receive the meeting link from Zoom via the email they provide. For further information about the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, ArtsBergen, or Connect the Dots, contact artsbergen@nnjcf.org or call 201-568-5608.



ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots presents an ongoing series of networking events for the arts community and those interested in the arts. Held in different venues throughout Bergen County, New Jersey and virtually during COVID-19, each event presents a range of exciting activities and time to network. These activities include exhibitions, speakers, and unique, interactive arts experiences. Connect the Dots aims to create a safe and open environment, where artists and other community sector representatives can spark relationships and collaborate. The program also strengthens and connects the arts community through professional development presentations and the sharing of creative ideas, work, resources and talent.