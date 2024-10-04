Rakim, Big Daddy Kane and MC Lyte Perform at NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for a big night of Hip Hop and Spoken Word!! See RAKIM, BIG DADDY KANE, MC LYTE, DUPRÉ DOITALL KELLY, DJ SPINNA, Caridad De La LUZ (LA BRUJA), MAHOGANY L. BROWNE and TYEHIMBA JESS as they all take to the state on Saturday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. to perform hit songs and share how spoken word is a big part of Hip Hop as part of the Dodge Poetry Festival.



Rakim, the influential rapper and “inventor of flow,” first exploded onto the scene with Eric B. is President and raised the bar for all future MCs.



Big Daddy Kane, formerly of the Juice Crew, is known for his lyrical dexterity on songs like “Young, Gifted and Black,” “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” “Raw,” “Smooth Operator” and “Set It Off.”



MC Lyte, the first female rapper to release a full solo album, dominates the mic on “Ruffneck,” “Cha Cha Cha,” “Poor Georgie,” “Lyte as a Rock,” “10% Dis” and “Paper Thin.”



Dupré DoItAll Kelly transformed his platinum-selling music career into political activism. He currently represents Newark’s West Ward as their councilman.



DJ Spinna is producer and remixer for De La Soul, Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, Eminem and his groups Jigmastas, Polyrhythm Addicts and Domecrackers.



Caridad De La Luz, aka LA BRUJA, is an Emmy-winning poet, activist, actor and current executive director of the famous Nuyorican Poets Cafe.



Mahogany L. Browne is a poet and organizer whose books include Vinyl Moon, Chlorine Sky, Black Girl Magic and banned books Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice and Woke Baby.



Tyehimba Jess is the author of Leadbelly and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Olio. Widely published and anthologized, his many honors include fellowships from Guggenheim and NEA.



Reserve Tickets now by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

