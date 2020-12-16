Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Rahway High School Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A RADIO PLAY
Tune in Friday, December 18th at 7 pm or Saturday, December 19th at 2 pm.
What better way to gather as family, curl up around the radio for a good old fashioned #RahwayHoliday.
Rahway Theatre presents "A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play".
Please join them this Friday, December 18th at 7 pm or Saturday, December 19th at 2 pm & welcome the very talented RHS students into your home via the magic of Radio Theatre for only $10 per stream! It will be sure to make your holiday season merry and bright!
Tickets are now on sale at rwhs.booktix.com!