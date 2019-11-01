RUMPELSTILTSKIN Is Coming to the South Orange Performing Arts Center

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  
RUMPELSTILTSKIN Is Coming to the South Orange Performing Arts Center

The international Panto Company brings its souped-up musical version of the classic tale Rumpelstiltskin to life at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on November 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, making it an affordable Saturday afternoon's entertainment for the fairy tale set. Clocking in at approximately 60 minutes, this high-energy show will hold your child's attention with the music, hi-jinks and audience participation that are the hallmark of a Panto production.

The story line is fantastical and tells of a young girl who is said to spin straw into gold, but a greedy king hears of her talent and desires untold riches for himself. He locks her up in a room filled with straw and nothing more than a spinning wheel. Her terror grows through the night because she can't really turn straw into gold and she fears the king will take revenge on her family. Suddenly, a strange man named Rumpelstiltskin appears and promises to spin the straw into gold, but at what price? Parents can use the plotline as a chance to discuss the importance of true family values that triumph over greed that can only lead to unhappiness.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/rumpelstiltskin/ or by calling the box office at (973) 313-2787.

Find out more about SOPAC's family programming at Kids 'N Family Performances.

Save 15% with code KID15 when you buy tickets for 2 or more performances on the same order. Or become a Family-Level member at SOPAC and get two tickets free.



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: TAKETORI Joins Contemporary Noh Theatre Series IX at the Setagaya Public Theatre