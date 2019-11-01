RUMPELSTILTSKIN Is Coming to the South Orange Performing Arts Center

The international Panto Company brings its souped-up musical version of the classic tale Rumpelstiltskin to life at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on November 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, making it an affordable Saturday afternoon's entertainment for the fairy tale set. Clocking in at approximately 60 minutes, this high-energy show will hold your child's attention with the music, hi-jinks and audience participation that are the hallmark of a Panto production.

The story line is fantastical and tells of a young girl who is said to spin straw into gold, but a greedy king hears of her talent and desires untold riches for himself. He locks her up in a room filled with straw and nothing more than a spinning wheel. Her terror grows through the night because she can't really turn straw into gold and she fears the king will take revenge on her family. Suddenly, a strange man named Rumpelstiltskin appears and promises to spin the straw into gold, but at what price? Parents can use the plotline as a chance to discuss the importance of true family values that triumph over greed that can only lead to unhappiness.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/rumpelstiltskin/ or by calling the box office at (973) 313-2787.

Find out more about SOPAC's family programming at Kids 'N Family Performances.

Save 15% with code KID15 when you buy tickets for 2 or more performances on the same order. Or become a Family-Level member at SOPAC and get two tickets free.





