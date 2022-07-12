RENT at Centenary Stage Company Heads Into Final Weekend of Performances

Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory are heading into the final weekend of Rent by Jonathan Larson. The show will close July 17, and performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for this production of Rent are $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts are available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

La Vie Boheme! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love. Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. With songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

The final performances of Rent will be Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 pm; Friday, July 15 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, July 17 at 2:00pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.

Tickets for this production of Rent are $25.50 to $29.50 for adults. Senior discounts are available for Friday and Saturday performances, tickets are $22.50. Tickets for students, and children 12 and younger are $18.00 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances. Thursday is Family Night with a special Buy-One-Get-One discount for tickets purchased in-person at the box office 2 hours prior to the start of the show. Friday nights are Student Nights, with discounts available for students from any school as well as Centenary University Alumni with proof of enrollment. $10.00 Student Rush tickets and $10.00 Off Centenary University Alumni tickets start 2 hours prior to the start of the performance for in-person purchases. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. All ticket sales are final.

