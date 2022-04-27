Princeton University Jazz Festival Features Gilad Hekselman, Alexa Tarantino, Seamus Blake, and Tony Malaby

Jazz at Princeton University, helmed by acclaimed saxophonist/composer Rudresh Mahanthappa, announces the return of the Princeton University Jazz Festival. Presented in conjunction with Jazz Appreciation Month, the event, which takes place Wednesday, April 27 - Saturday, April 30, features guest artists guitarist Gilad Hekselman, and saxophonists Seamus Blake, Tony Malaby and Alexa Tarantino performing with Princeton University's stellar student ensembles.



∙ Wednesday, April 27 - Jazz Vocal Collective directed by Trineice Robinson-Martin.

The JVC is a small jazz ensemble highlighting solo voices and a rhythm section to create a collaborative musical experience. The 7:30 p.m. performance takes place at Taplin Auditorium, Fine Hall. Admission is free. Please visit musicprincetoninfohub.com/covid for the latest safety requirements. For information go to https://music.princeton.edu/events/jazz-vocal-collective-5.



∙ Thursday, April 28 -Guest saxophonist Alexa Tarantino joins Small Group Z; guest guitarist Gilad Hekselman performs with Small Group X. The 7:30 p.m. performance, under the direction of Matthew Parrish, takes place at Taplin Auditorium, Fine Hall. Free admission. Please visit musicprincetoninfohub.com/covid for the latest safety requirements. For information go to https://music.princeton.edu/events/jazz-small-groups-x-z-0.



• Saturday, April 30 - Titans of the Tenor Saxophone

A celebration of International Jazz Day the concert includes Princeton's Small Group I featuring guest saxophonist Tony Malaby and Small Group A joined by guest saxophonist Seamus Blake. The 8 p.m. performance takes place in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall. Tickets $15, $5 students. Please visit musicprincetoninfohub.com/covid for the latest safety requirements. For information go to https://music.princeton.edu/events/small-groups-i-and.



"We are thrilled about the return of The Princeton University Jazz Festival," says Mahanthappa. "In a trio of concerts during Jazz Appreciation Month, accomplished guest artists perform alongside our remarkably talented students, creating a truly special synergy that feels particularly significant given the curtailing of live music we've all experienced over the last couple of years."