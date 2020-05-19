Princeton Symphony Orchestra to Present A VISIT WITH ROSSEN MILANOV & FRIENDS

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra invites patrons, subscribers, and members of the Greater Princeton community to be part of a couch-side, virtual gathering of music lovers on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 4pm. Executive Director Marc Uys will host "At Home with the PSO: A Visit with Rossen Milanov & Friends" and mix lively conversations with musical surprises alongside Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov. Special guests include violinist Daniel Rowland and cellist Maja Bogdanović, originally scheduled to perform with the PSO at the orchestra's canceled May concert. PSO concertmaster Basia Danilow will also drop by to talk about music and how she balances life at home.

The public is invited to "zoom along" and join in the fun, reminiscing about favorite PSO moments and asking questions of the featured speakers and performers. The event is free, but anyone who is interested should register in advance at www.princetonsymphony.org.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov

Maestro Milanov marked his tenth anniversary with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) this season, which featured collaborations with established and emerging artists of the orchestral world including Christina and Michelle Naughton, Natasha Paremski, Pablo Ferrández, Kinan Azmeh, and the world premiere of Saad Haddad's commissioned Clarinet Concerto. Under his leadership, the orchestra has established an excellent artistic reputation and has been recognized for its innovation and vital role in the community.

Daniel Rowland, violin

Mr. Rowland has performed in many of the world's most prestigious concert halls, most notably the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, New York's Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Glinka Hall in St. Petersburg, and the Gulbenkian in Lisbon, and has collaborated with many preeminent conductors. He has performed concertos with Orchestre de Picardie, Princeton and Columbus Symphony Orchestras, and the Ulster Orchestra. This season, he has performed with the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra and appeared with the Guanajuato Symphony Orchestra in Mexico. He is the founder and artistic director of the Stift International Music Festival.

Maja Bogdanović, cello

Following her stunning recital debut at Carnegie's Weill Hall, The Strad hailed cellist Maja Bogdanović for "an outstanding performance of exceptional tonal beauty and great maturity of interpretation." Since then, she has taken her place among today's foremost cellists. In the U.S., she made her debut at the 2017 Grand Teton Music Festival. Worldwide concerto engagements have included the Belgrade Philharmonic, Berlin Symphony, Slovenian Philharmonic, Tokyo Philharmonic, and the Tonhalle Orchester/Zurich, among others.

Basia Danilow, concertmaster

Ms. Danilow is concertmaster of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, often appearing as soloist, a member of the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and an associate member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Radio and television broadcasts include WQXR, APM's (NPR's) "Performance Today", Vermont Public Radio, and PBS. She regularly appears at numerous festivals, and has recorded for Sony, Atlantic, RCA Victor Red Seal, and Bridge Records.

For more information about this free event or to register today, visit princetonsymphony.org.

