Princeton Symphony Orchestra to Film Copland Fanfare Performance in Princeton's Palmer Square

The performance features the PSO's brass and percussion sections.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will generate digital content while spotlighting a strong connection with its hometown through a planned October 12 film shoot of Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man" in the middle of Princeton's charming Palmer Square. The performance features the PSO's brass and percussion sections, and will be conducted by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov.

The filming will be done in stages between 3:30pm and 4:15pm by PCK Media, directed by Eric Schultz, and will be done with multiple cameras, including a drone cam. At 5pm, the ensemble will perform the entire fanfare from the top along with a surprise or two for strolling shoppers, families-anyone in the vicinity. The filming and performance are open to the public, with any audience gathered likely to be caught on camera.

The project is the brainchild of PSO Executive Director Marc Uys. He says, "For many of the musicians involved, this project represents their first and only work in six months. They are extremely grateful, and excited to be playing with colleagues again. The final product will be a high-quality piece, shining a light on Princeton Symphony Orchestra and Princeton's vibrant downtown."

Rain date: Wednesday, October 13.

Palmer Square is in the heart of Princeton, opposite Nassau Presbyterian Church. Supporting this project are Bryn Mawr Trust and individuals including Mara Connolly and Pete Taft, Yvonne Marcuse, Karen and John Ellis, and Mark and Cynthia Larsen.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You