Princeton Symphony Orchestra Continues Soundtracks Series with Conductor John Devlin

On Wednesday, November 6 at 7 pm, in partnership with the Princeton Public Library, Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) presents Soundtracks: "The New American Canon: Broadway, Film, Jazz, and Pop" with former PSO Assistant Conductor, now Music Director of Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, John Devlin. Mr. Devlin talks about the new American music canon which has expanded far beyond the standards of the American songbook. There will be a brief question and answer period following the presentation.

Conductor John Devlin is an energetic force in the classical music world. He is an innovator of concert design, an ardent champion of American music, and a proponent of cross-genre collaborations. The newly appointed Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, he is only the ninth conductor in its 90-year history to hold that title and, at 33, is one of the nation's youngest music directors to lead a professional symphony orchestra. Mr. Devlin's artistry and versatility make him a sought-after guest conductor with major orchestras across the nation. His recent engagements include performances with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, the Columbus Symphony, the Omaha Symphony, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the American Repertory Ballet.

This Soundtracks talk is given in advance of the PRINCETON POPS show An Evening with Sutton Foster, starring Sutton Foster performing favorite songs with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Devlin. Tickets to the Friday, November 8 performance are available via www.mccarter.org and www.princetonsymphony.org.

Soundtracks takes place in the library's 2nd floor Newsroom, and is free and open to the public. Soundtracks is presented in partnership with the Princeton Public Library and made possible this season through the support of VelocIT.





