Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023 Princeton Festival Opera

This season's Princeton Festival runs from June 9-June 25.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will present a new production of Gioachino Rossini's Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville) as the centerpiece of its Princeton Festival to be held June 9-25, 2023. Rossen Milanov, Edward T. Cone Music Director and artistic head of the Princeton Festival, will conduct the opera which will receive a three-performance run.

"I am thrilled to continue to celebrate the Festival's opera origins with a fresh production of Rossini's great work in the opera buffa tradition," says Milanov. "Il barbiere di Siviglia is perhaps the most popular of all comic operas, and will appeal to anyone who loves a good laugh and great singing!"

The four-act comic opera includes the iconic character of Figaro, a barber turned valet, who assists Count Almaviva in wooing the beautiful Rosina away from her lecherous guardian, Dr. Bartolo. The story of Figaro was originally conceived by the French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais in his eponymous Le Barbier de Séville, the first in a series of three plays chronicling the character's escapades. The opera is considered the prequel to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), likewise inspired by Beaumarchais' plays.

This season's Princeton Festival will once again take place primarily on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden. Plans are underway to install an even larger performance pavilion with upgraded seating offering optimal sight lines.

PSO Executive Director Marc Uys says, "The 2022 Princeton Festival was a huge success, bringing a central, outdoor destination venue to Princeton for the first time. In 2023, we look forward to making the most of the surrounding grounds, continuing to offer delightful opportunities for socializing and enrichment between high quality performances of opera, musical theater, and concerts featuring top guest artists."

2023 Princeton Festival ticket packages will be available in January. To keep tabs on plans for the opera and other Festival events, bookmark princetonsymphony.org/festival.

Founded in 2004, the Princeton Festival quickly established a reputation for artistic excellence and innovative programming in the performing arts. Every year in June, thousands of people from the mid-Atlantic region and beyond come to the Festival to enjoy the quality and variety of its programs. Offerings include opera, musical theater, jazz, and a constantly evolving selection of other genres, including dance, world music, orchestral pops, choral concerts, country music, chamber recitals, and an annual piano competition. The Festival has long-standing partnerships with public libraries and local churches, and promotes life-long learning in the arts through free educational lectures presented to a wide and diverse community.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents THE NUTCRACKER ROCKSAxelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS
October 13, 2022

​​​​​​​Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, returns home to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center with performances of The Nutcracker Rocks.
Roxey Ballet Presents Bram Stokers DRACULA Just In Time For HalloweenRoxey Ballet Presents Bram Stokers DRACULA Just In Time For Halloween
October 13, 2022

Kicking off the Fall season, Roxey Ballet stages its dance adaptation of Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' on October 21- October 30. 
Chuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz FestivalChuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz Festival
October 13, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Hip Hop icons Chuck D, Rakim and Speech to perform with jazz great Christian McBride at the 11th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival on Saturday, November 19 at 8 P.M.
MY WITCH The Margaret Hamilton Stories Comes To Centenary StageMY WITCH The Margaret Hamilton Stories Comes To Centenary Stage
October 13, 2022

My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories arrives at Centenary Stage
New Jersey Repertory Company Welcomes Dee Dee Irwin As Managing DirectorNew Jersey Repertory Company Welcomes Dee Dee Irwin As Managing Director
October 13, 2022

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch's award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization. 