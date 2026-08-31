Premiere Stages at Kean University Seeks Submissions To Annual Play Festival

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Premiere Stages is accepting submissions for their annual Premiere Play Festival beginning Tuesday, September 1. This yearly competition for unproduced scripts offers developmental and production opportunities to up to four playwrights with strong ties to the greater metropolitan area (New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware). Previous winners of the Premiere Play Festival have included Dominique Morisseau, Tammy Ryan, Keith Josef Adkins, Kathyrn Grant, Craig Garcia, Erik Gernand, Erin Breznitsky, Scott Organ, Vincent Delaney and Gloria Majule.

'Every year, we are grateful that so many talented writers share their work with us, showcasing the wonderful range of voices in the American Theatre,' stated Nick Gandiello, managing director of Premiere Stages.

Premiere will accept submissions September 1 through November 1, 2026, and select four finalists in Spring 2027. Any submissions received before or after the submission window will not be considered. In an effort to streamline the process and make it more user-friendly, Premiere will accept all submissions electronically through Submittable at https://premierestagesatkean.submittable.com/submit (this link is also available through Premiere's website). There is no fee to enter the competition. Complete submission guidelines are available at http://premierestagesatkean.com/play-festival

Premiere Stages continues to offer some of the most generous cash prizes for playwriting in the country along with significant development opportunities. All finalists will receive one-day developmental readings, scheduled for June 2027 with a winner to be announced in Summer 2027. The festival winner will be awarded a $10,000 advance and receive a full Equity production in either July or September 2028. Another finalist will be awarded $3,000 and an Equity 29-hour staged reading. The remaining finalists will each receive an award of $1,000. In 2025, Premiere Stages received 894 submissions to the 2026 Festival. 65 Semi-Finalists were announced in May 2026 and four finalists went on to have staged readings at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center in June 2026.



Through the Play Festival process, Premiere Stages provides an encouraging and highly focused environment in which playwrights can develop their work. Premiere Stages also actively advocates for Festival writers by reaching out to other theatres to secure subsequent productions, and partners with other organizations and theatres to extend the profile and life of the works developed.

In the twenty-one seasons since its founding, the Premiere Play Festival has received over 9,640 submissions and developed more than ninety plays. Multiple plays produced at Premiere have been honored by the American Theatre Critics Association, selected for agency representation, and/or been published by TRW Plays, Concord/Samuel French, Dramatists Play Service, Dramatic Publishing Company, Playscripts, and Broadway Play Publishing. A number of Play Festival winners and finalists have subsequently been produced in New York, internationally and at regional theatres across the country.

All 2027 Premiere Play Festival entries will be evaluated by a professional panel in consultation with Premiere artistic staff. Agents and theatre professionals with an affiliation to Premiere Stages may receive an invitation to submit a script directly. Premiere Stages now accepts full manuscripts for all unsolicited submissions, including non-agent submissions. Members of the Premiere Stages literary team will read at least 10 pages of every unsolicited play submitted and will decide if the play should be further considered by the Play Festival Panel.

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