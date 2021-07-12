Premiere Stages at Kean University Presents Three-Day Outdoor Family Series

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present three days of family entertainment outside on the Lawn at Enlow Hall on Kean University's East Campus in Hillside, New Jersey. The Family Series kicks off on Saturday, July 17, 2021 and takes place on three consecutive weekends.

"We are so pleased to present Yates' Musical Theatre as part of our Summer Play Factory performance series for families, along with Galumpha, in partnership with Kean Stage." stated John J. Wooten, Producing Artistic Director of Premiere Stages. "The Lawn at Enlow Hall is the perfect environment to welcome our young audiences back after a year hiatus."

The Family Series lineup includes:

Sleeping Beauty, from Yates' Musical Theatre, to be performed on Saturday, July 17 at 11:00 a.m. (rain date: Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.). Sleeping Beauty is the captivating tale of a Princess put under the spell of a slightly scary witch. See the adventures of the court Jester, the King, Queen and the Pages in this sparkling musical fantasy of Sleeping Beauty.

Yates Musical Theatre's production of Pinocchio will be performed on Saturday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. (rain date: Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.). Who could resist the beloved story of the little wooden puppet whose dearest wish is to become a real boy? Lovingly told, this timeless tale is woven with spirited music and comic fun.

Galumpha, in partnership with Kean Stage, will perform on Saturday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. (rain date: Sunday, August 1 at 1:00 p.m.). Combining stunning acrobatics, striking visual effects, physical comedy and inventive choreography, Galumpha brings to life a world of imagination, beauty, muscle and merriment.

All Family Series performances are sensory-inclusive. Students from the NeuroAllies program, a specialized track of Kean University's Speech-Language Pathology program, will provide support to Autistic and Neurodiverse children and their families as needed. The NeuroAllies are happy to provide a variety of toys and activities that will be available upon request to meet the individual needs of children and their families. For more information about the NeuroAllies program, please contact the box office at (908)737-7469 or email ticket@kean.edu.

Premiere Stages is closely monitoring Kean University guidelines pertaining to holding outdoor events. Bathrooms will be available on-site. Chairs will be provided and seating will be arranged in pods with distance between groups. Masks do not need to be worn while outdoors.

All tickets for the family series are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.premierestagesatkean.com or by calling the Box Office at (908)737-7469.