Premiere Stages at Kean University Presents HEALING VOICES: CAREGIVERS' STORIES

Premiere Stages will present Healing Voices: Caregivers' Stories on Thursday, February 18 at 7 p.m. EST on Zoom. Produced in partnership with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Healing Voices: Caregivers' Stories weaves together short works of prose, poetry, and theatre about personal caregiving experiences into an intimate theatrical performance.

Now in its fifth year, this year's Healing Voices: Caregivers' Stories will feature work from the eleven writers who were set to present their work at last year's event, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

This year's presentation will feature: Caregiving with the Homebound Elderly by Robert Barkovitz; The Snow by Steve Benzell; Make Yourself at Home by Nancy Burke; Made By Hand by Darin Earl; The Guru of Ozone Park by Jack Feldstein; Tvilah (or Arriving Where She Left) by Bailey Garcia; Red Rain by Ross Hewitt; Angel in The Driver's Seat by John Joseph; Blank Canvas by Cisely Martin-Breeden; Lunch at the Memory Unit by Christopher Parker and Hope Lives by Natalie Zaman.

Healing Voices: Caregivers' Stories is free. Advance registration is required to attend the reading. For more information and to register for the reading visit www.premierestagesatkean.com

Every year, the New Jersey Theatre Alliance invites caregivers to submit short works of prose, poetry, theatrical monologues and scenes for inclusion in an original theatrical piece about caregiving. Caregivers are not restricted to medical personnel; anyone who has provided care to someone in need is encouraged to submit a story about the experience.

"The Alliance is grateful that Premiere Stages is participating in the 2021 Stages Festival," said John McEwen , Executive Director of the Alliance. "For more than 20 years, The Stages Festival has provided theatrical experiences for thousands of residents across New Jersey. While we may be gathering a bit differently this year, we are thrilled that theatre can remain a source of connection and joy in the Garden State. These efforts would not be possible without the wonderful help of partners such as Premiere Stages."

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2021 Stages Festival is made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind. A full calendar of events is available at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages

Premiere Stages wishes to express gratitude to the following Performers' Unions: Actors' Equity Association , AMERICAN GUILD OF MUSICAL ARTISTS, AMERICAN GUILD OF VARIETY ARTISTS, SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear in this event. Healing Voices' Caregivers' Stories will benefit the The New Jersey Theatre Alliance. The mission of New Jersey Theatre Alliance is to unite, promote, strengthen, and cultivate New Jersey's professional theatres and to advance the theatre community by developing innovative, collaborative, and engaging programs and services for member theatres and their diverse audiences. To make a donation, visit https://njtheatrealliance.org/donate-now