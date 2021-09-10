Premiere Stages' YEAR ONE opens this weekend

Premiere Stages' production of Erik Gernand's Year One will begin performances this week on Thursday, September 9 in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Selected as a finalist from the 2020/21 Premiere Play Festival, Year One will feature actors Kate Kearney-Patch, Kevin Loreque, Kaitlyn Lunardi, Kathy McCafferty and Eric Phelps. John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages, directs.



In Year One, a populist's rise to power exacerbates mounting political and social divisions. When Anna's brother Max arrives unexpectedly, harboring a dangerous secret, the family matriarch is forced to choose between embracing a radical new country or saving those she loves. Although the play takes place in 1933, it explores some very topical themes and is a poignant reminder that the world must remain vigilant in confronting ignorance and bias.



Year One marks Premiere Stages' triumphant return to indoor, in-person performances since the pandemic. To ensure the safety of all patrons and staff, Premiere Stages will be implementing specific safety protocols for all indoor performances. All artists and staff will be fully vaccinated. Masks will be required for audiences attending indoor performances, regardless of vaccination status. All seating will be sanitized between performances and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the lobby. Touchless ticketing as well as, printed and digital playbills will be available for all patrons. Premiere's safety protocols can be found on www.premierestagesatkean.com/shows/safety-protocols.



Year One runs September 9-26 in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on the Kean University main campus in Union, N.J. Performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Audience members are invited to engage more deeply with Mr. Gernand's thought-provoking play in Premiere's free talkbacks following the Sunday, September 12 and Sunday, September 19 3:00 pm matinees.



Tickets are $35 standard, $20 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, and $15 for students and patrons with disabilities. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To make reservations or to order a season brochure, please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages online at www.premierestagesatkean.com.



Assistive listening devices and sign-interpretation are available upon request; please call 908-737-4077 at least two weeks prior to your desired performance. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages online at www.premierestagesatkean.com.