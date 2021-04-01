Premiere Stages At Kean University Announces Camp Premiere: A Summer Of Outdoor Creativity

Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company at Kean University, has announced that Camp Premiere, the annual summer theatre program for middle school and high school students, will be held in-person and outdoors on Kean University's Union campus. Both Camps will strictly adhere to all state mandated COVID-19 safety requirements and recommendations. https://premierestagesatkean.com/play-factory/camp-premiere/

"We're thrilled to be returning to in-person camps this year," stated Nick Gandiello, the Education and Play Festival Manager at Premiere Stages, "Kean's outdoor spaces are perfect for fun, creative, and safe theatre performances."

Theatremakers (July 12-23), for students entering Grades 6-8. Taught in one of Kean University's outdoor venues, students translate their creative ideas into original material for the stage. Through structured improvisation, storytelling exercises, and acting games, campers craft and star in their own theatrical presentation, performed live and outdoors for friends and family.

Actors Studio (July 26-August 6), for students entering Grades 9-12. Students focus on the craft of acting through physical and vocal warm-ups, improvisation, acting technique, and scene study. Working closely with industry professionals, campers perform scenes from contemporary plays, selected specifically for unique talents and areas for growth. This camp culminates in a live outdoor performance of the campers' work for friends and family.

Premiere Stages is committed to ensuring that all students who are interested in Camp Premiere are afforded the opportunity to participate. An Early Bird discount (a savings of $50) has been extended thru Saturday, May 1. For families seeking assistance with camp tuition, scholarships may be available. S

Camper Registration Forms, the Tuition Payment Portal and Scholarship Applications can be found on Premiere Stages' website: https://premierestagesatkean.com/play-factory/camp-premiere/. Any Camp Premiere Online inquiries can be emailed to Nick Gandiello, Education and Play Festival Manager- ngandiel@kean.edu. Premiere Stages operates with significant COVID-19 Safety Protocols in place that are available upon request.

Premiere Stages offers affordable prices, air-conditioned facilities and free parking close to the theatre. Premiere Stages also provides free or discounted tickets to patrons with disabilities. All Premiere Stages facilities are fully accessible spaces, and companion seating is available for patrons with disabilities. Assistive listening devices and large print programs are available at all times; publications in alternate formats are available with advance notice. Sign-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances are available upon request; please call 908-737-4077 at least two weeks prior to your desired performance. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages online at www.premierestagesatkean.com.