Pony Box Dance Theatre Brings THE TABLE to Jersey City Theater Center

The performance is on November 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Pony Box Dance Theatre, the NYC-based male-identifying dance company, has announced their upcoming performance at the Jersey City Theater Center on November 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The evening features The Table (World Premiere by Artistic Director Jamie Carabetta), a timely anti-war piece from the perspective of a mother. The evening will also showcase works that deconstruct masculinity, memory, and love by esteemed choreographers Rena Butler, Yoshito Sakuraba, and Norbert de la Cruz III.

Pony Box Dance Theatre's diverse artists will demonstrate their unparalleled technical prowess and deep expressivity throughout the program's four pieces:

In Rena Butler's mask4masc, 6 dancers delve into their personal explorations of what masculinity means both individually and collectively through dynamic movement with animalistic intention.

Norbert de la Cruz III ‘s Four of Hearts is a playful quartet that explores the give and take of modern-day relationships, expressed with quirky movement to the timeless music of Shirley Bassey and Andy Williams.

Yoshito Sakuraba's The Untold takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey through forgotten memories. The intricate partner work and fluid contemporary vocabulary invite reflection on the complexities of the human mental state.

Jamie Carabetta's The Table is a 21st century reimagining of the seminal anti-war ballet “The Green Table” (1932) by Kurt Jooss. The Table offers space for the audience to step back from the intense emotions surrounding current international conflicts and reflect upon what is truly at stake.

Featured artists: Felix Bryan, Jonathan Colafrancesco, Carl Ponce Cubero, Paulo Gutierrez, Kyle H. Martin, James Lindsay Harwell, Nelson Mejia, and Christian A. Warner.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
American Theater Group Receives Somerset Countys “Excellence in the Arts” Awar Photo
American Theater Group Receives Somerset County's “Excellence in the Arts” Award

 American Theater Group (ATG), Central New Jersey’s professional regional theater company, was recently presented with the “Excellence in the Arts” award bestowed by the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission. 

2
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY Photo
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY

Ember Choral Arts will be kicking off the 2023-24 season on November 17th and 19th with a very special performance of Andrea Clearfield’s groundbreaking cantata, Beyond the Binary.

3
B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month Photo
B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents B—The Underwater Bubble Show on Saturday, November 25 at 2pm and 5pm. This lavish production features dancers, acrobats, puppetry, original music, and fantastic bubble effects to create a dreamlike underwater atmosphere. 

4
American Repertory Ballet Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of THE NUTCRACKER With Performances Photo
American Repertory Ballet Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of THE NUTCRACKER With Performances Across New Jersey

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has announced the return of its beloved production of The Nutcracker, celebrating an impressive 60-year milestone of captivating audiences and spreading holiday joy throughout New Jersey. As one of the longest-running productions in the United States, ARB's The Nutcracker has become a cherished tradition. 

