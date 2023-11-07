Pony Box Dance Theatre Brings THE TABLE to Jersey City Theater Center

Pony Box Dance Theatre, the NYC-based male-identifying dance company, has announced their upcoming performance at the Jersey City Theater Center on November 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The evening features The Table (World Premiere by Artistic Director Jamie Carabetta), a timely anti-war piece from the perspective of a mother. The evening will also showcase works that deconstruct masculinity, memory, and love by esteemed choreographers Rena Butler, Yoshito Sakuraba, and Norbert de la Cruz III.

Pony Box Dance Theatre's diverse artists will demonstrate their unparalleled technical prowess and deep expressivity throughout the program's four pieces:

In Rena Butler's mask4masc, 6 dancers delve into their personal explorations of what masculinity means both individually and collectively through dynamic movement with animalistic intention.

Norbert de la Cruz III ‘s Four of Hearts is a playful quartet that explores the give and take of modern-day relationships, expressed with quirky movement to the timeless music of Shirley Bassey and Andy Williams.

Yoshito Sakuraba's The Untold takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey through forgotten memories. The intricate partner work and fluid contemporary vocabulary invite reflection on the complexities of the human mental state.

Jamie Carabetta's The Table is a 21st century reimagining of the seminal anti-war ballet “The Green Table” (1932) by Kurt Jooss. The Table offers space for the audience to step back from the intense emotions surrounding current international conflicts and reflect upon what is truly at stake.

Featured artists: Felix Bryan, Jonathan Colafrancesco, Carl Ponce Cubero, Paulo Gutierrez, Kyle H. Martin, James Lindsay Harwell, Nelson Mejia, and Christian A. Warner.