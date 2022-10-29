Podcast Series SELECTED SHORTS Joins Kean Stage Holiday Season

The hit public radio and podcast series Selected Shorts returns to Kean Stage on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave, Hillside, NJ 07205 for Selected Shorts: Holiday Tales.

Be prepared to get into the holiday spirit with actors Crystal Dickinson (The Chi, currently starring in Wine in the Wilderness at Two River Theater), Daniel Gerroll (Partner Track, Chariots of Fire), and Patricia Kalember (Power, Veep, The Good Wife), as they unite for an evening of holiday stories filled with love, laughter, and nostalgia. Featured stories include The First Hanukkah by Andy Borowitz, Where Do Good Trees Go When They Die by Laurie Notaro, A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas and Christmas Presents by Stuart McLean.

Kean Stage is offering two additional shows this holiday season.

Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. Hailed as "the world's reigning male chorus" by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as "an orchestra of voices" for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling over one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world. Tickets range from $60-$75.

Grammy Award-winning musician, singer-songwriter and recording artist José Feliciano performs at Wilkins Theatre on Sunday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. José Feliciano is recognized as the first Latin Artist to effectively cross over into the English music market, opening the doors for other artists who now play an important role in the American music industry. His Christmas song Feliz Navidad has now become a tradition worldwide with ASCAP placing it among the 25 Greatest Holiday Songs of the Century. Tickets range from $55-$75.

Tickets for Selected Shorts: Holiday Tales range from $40-$65 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Box Office is currently open Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m

