Players Guild of Leonia Performs ROMEO & JULIET Next Month

Get ready to experience Shakespeare’s most passionate and tragic love story like never before! Under the expert direction of Rachel Alt, the Players Guild of Leonia is set to transform the 160-year-old Drill Hall Theater into a stunning replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theater, bringing an authentic, intimate feel to this unforgettable tale of love and loss.

Visionary set designers Ellyn Essig and Gerard Bourcier are crafting a stage that will take audiences straight to Verona, while Costume Designer Scout Schiro outfits the cast in breathtaking, historically-inspired garments. These design elements combine to transport you to the heart of Shakespeare’s world, infusing every scene with life and realism.

Opening November 8th, this limited three-week run promises to be a must-see theatrical experience, featuring standout performances by Danny Duda as Romeo and Matilda Musser as Juliet, supported by a dynamic cast including Sean Buckley, Joshua Switala, Brandon Conti, Amy Sellars, Glenn Woertz, Jonathan Bethea, Pamela Loch, Marc Leland, Samantha Fagone, Carol Fisher, Ellyn Essig Marisa Dolkart, Alice Garcia, Joellen Tierney. Their electrifying portrayals of passion, loyalty, and heartbreak will captivate you from start to finish.

Join in for an immersive journey into Shakespeare’s masterpiece, with Friday and Saturday evening shows at 8 PM and Sunday matinees at 2 PM. Don't miss out on this remarkable production – it’s sure to be the talk of the season!

The Players Guild of Leonia is located at 130 Grand Ave., Leonia, NJ. Get your tickets now and learn more at www.leoniaplayers.com!

Photo Credit: Richard Frank, Frantvisuals, LLC

Comments