Play Theater to Present a Haunted Car Wash

Play Theater, a performing arts program for kids in Scotch Plains, NJ is partnering with Team Car Wash, located at 215 South Avenue East in Westfield (next to Bohemian Raspberry Yogurt) on late October weekends for a Haunted Car Wash that will provide entertainment for guests who can choose between a silly or spooky experience. Carloads will engage with creepy costumed characters on the line, listen to seasonal music and holiday-themed audio, and leave with a clean car and memories to last through Halloween.



The Haunted Car Wash will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, October 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 from 6:00-9:00 pm. The $20 entry fee includes the 'Works Wash' & lots of spooky fun! Tickets are available for purchase on-site.



Details can be found here: https://fb.me/e/17x7VrTtX



Masked and costumed characters are played by talented teenagers from neighboring towns. Once they don their scary attire, see if you can identify:

William Bevensee, age 15 from Union

Mackenzie Crimmins, age 15 from Scotch Plains

Kat Echols, age 15 from Scotch Plains

Kayla Fiore, age 15 from Scotch Plains

Nicholas Hernandez age 15 from Roselle

Brooke Hussey, age 15 from Union

Ma'Rya McCloud, age 15 from Linden

Jordan Mirrione, age 16 from Westfield

Christian Mitchell, age 15 from Union

Jacob Morrell, age 15 from Scotch Plains

Said Amy Fiore, Play Theater Director, "my family dragged me to one of these in North Jersey last year and I absolutely didn't want to go because I hate being scared so I make it a research project on how I could do this myself! When I contacted Thomas Fuller, owner of Team Car Wash, the enthusiasm was palpable. He told me he'd been hoping to do a Haunted Car Wash like he'd read about in Car Wash Magazine but needed a creative partner. We've been working hard ever since and can't wait to welcome the public."



For more details about the performances or Play Theater classes and productions, please visit www.playtheaternj.com.



For more details about Team Car Wash, visit www.theteamcarwash.com.