Pioneering Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Set To Perform At NJPAC

By: Dec. 13, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Pioneering Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, who is set to perform his English-language solo show, The Middle Beast, on Friday, February 16th, at 7:00 p.m.

Dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, cardiac surgeon Bassem Youssef hosted the popular TV show Al Bernameg – the first political satire show in the Middle East. Originally a 5-minute presentation on YouTube, Al Bernameg became the first online-to-TV conversion in the Middle East and the most-watched performance across the region, with 30 million viewers every week and over a million subscribers to its YouTube channel.

In recognition of his success, Youssef was named among Time Magazine's most influential list for 2013 – under the "Pioneers" category, was awarded the International Press Freedom Award by the CPJ, and was chosen by Foreign Policy magazine as one of the global thinkers during the same year.

Youssef currently performs his one-person show, THE MIDDLE BEAST, around the globe. The first title in Bassem's children's book series, The Magical Reality of Nadia, was published by Scholastic on February 2nd, 2021, and is currently being developed as an animated series. Bassem can be seen in MO (Netflix), RAMY (Hulu), LIONESS (Paramount+) and UPLOAD (Amazon).
 
To see Bassem Youssef, reserve tickets for Friday, December 15th at 10:00 a.m. Reserve tickets in advance by visiting njpac.org or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.        

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.


