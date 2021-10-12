Piano Virtuoso Shai Wosner Returns To Play Mozart With The PSO

On Thursday, November 4 at 7:30pm, acclaimed pianist Shai Wosner marks his Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) return with a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's demanding Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 15 in B-flat Major, K. 450. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts the concert which includes Evan Williams' The Dream Deferred and Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 4, "Tragic." The PSO continues to perform at its fall venue, McCarter's Matthews Theatre. Tickets are available through the PSO website and by calling McCarter Theatre Center.

Pianist Shai Wosner has attracted international recognition for his exceptional artistry, musical integrity, and creative insight. He is resident artist of Peoples' Symphony Concerts (PSC) from 2020 to 2023. Among the works he performs in 2021-22 is a new PSC commission, Variations on a Theme of FDR. In spring 2022, he curates and launches a new annual festival at Bard College Conservatory of Music, where he was recently named to the piano faculty. In addition to his performance with the PSO, Mr. Wosner's 2021-22 season includes Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto with the Jerusalem Symphony and at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with The Orchestra Now, a week-long residency at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, plus concerts with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the East Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Albany Symphony, and performances around the U.S. as part of the Zukerman Trio with violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth. Mr. Wosner records for Onyx Classics. He is a recipient of Lincoln Center's Martin E. Segal Award, an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award. Born in Israel, he enjoyed a broad musical education from a very early age, studying piano with Opher Brayer and Emanuel Krasovsky, as well as composition, theory, and improvisation with André Hajdu. He later studied at The Juilliard School with Emanuel Ax.

Mr. Wosner first performed with the PSO in November 2017, when he played Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12, K. 414. He is sure to delight fans once again with his virtuosic playing of Mozart's grand No. 15, considered by some to be the composer's most technically challenging.

Also on the program are composer Evan Williams' The Dream Deferred, inspired by the Langston Hughes poem "Harlem," and Schubert's quite thrillingly vital "Tragic" Symphony.

Tickets for the concert at McCarter Theatre Center's Matthews Theatre range from $25-$90 for adults and half-price for youths 7-17, and may be ordered through the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or by calling the McCarter box office at 609-258-2787.