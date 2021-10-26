Pianist Jenny Lin to Perform GLASS REFLECTIONS At The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre

Pianist Jenny Lin will perform Glass Reflections, The Music of Phillip Glass and others, including Ligeti, Busoni and Schubert at the Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre, Sunday, November 14, 2021, 2 PM.

Born in Taiwan, raised in Austria, educated in Europe and America, Jenny Lin has built a vibrant international career, notable for innovative collaborations with a range of artists and creators. In this most unusual season, Lin has performed - both digital and in person - at the Mostly Mozart Festival, Washington Performing Arts, Winnipeg New Music, the Morris Museum, St. Olaf College, and elsewhere.

Jenny Lin also continues her collaboration with Philip Glass, performing his Etudes in concerts around the globe. This experience inspired Lin to create The Etudes Project, in which she works with a range of living composers to create new technical piano etudes, pairing each new piece with an etude from the classical canon. The results are featured on Sono Luminus albums; Volume 1 highlights Lin's work with ICEBERG New Music, and Volume 2 will be released in 2021.

The program for November 14th will include Mad Rush, Passacaglia, Etude No. 2 and Etude No. 6 by Philip Glass, Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G-flat major, Frederic Chopin Etude Op. 10 No. 4 in C#-minor, György Ligeti Musica Ricercata Nos. 1, 4, 7, 11 and J.S Bach - F. Busoni Chaconne from Violin Partita in D minor No. 2.

For tickets and information visit https://morrismuseum.org/events/pianist-jenny-lin-glass-reflections/. To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

All patrons 12 years and older must provide proof of vaccination and corresponding ID. All patrons 2 years and older must wear masks throughout the performance and while inside the Morris Museum and Bickford Theatre.