Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pianist Jenny Lin to Perform GLASS REFLECTIONS At The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre

pixeltracker

Jenny Lin also continues her collaboration with Philip Glass, performing his Etudes in concerts around the globe.

Oct. 26, 2021  

Pianist Jenny Lin to Perform GLASS REFLECTIONS At The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre

Pianist Jenny Lin will perform Glass Reflections, The Music of Phillip Glass and others, including Ligeti, Busoni and Schubert at the Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre, Sunday, November 14, 2021, 2 PM.

Born in Taiwan, raised in Austria, educated in Europe and America, Jenny Lin has built a vibrant international career, notable for innovative collaborations with a range of artists and creators. In this most unusual season, Lin has performed - both digital and in person - at the Mostly Mozart Festival, Washington Performing Arts, Winnipeg New Music, the Morris Museum, St. Olaf College, and elsewhere.

Jenny Lin also continues her collaboration with Philip Glass, performing his Etudes in concerts around the globe. This experience inspired Lin to create The Etudes Project, in which she works with a range of living composers to create new technical piano etudes, pairing each new piece with an etude from the classical canon. The results are featured on Sono Luminus albums; Volume 1 highlights Lin's work with ICEBERG New Music, and Volume 2 will be released in 2021.

The program for November 14th will include Mad Rush, Passacaglia, Etude No. 2 and Etude No. 6 by Philip Glass, Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G-flat major, Frederic Chopin Etude Op. 10 No. 4 in C#-minor, György Ligeti Musica Ricercata Nos. 1, 4, 7, 11 and J.S Bach - F. Busoni Chaconne from Violin Partita in D minor No. 2.

For tickets and information visit https://morrismuseum.org/events/pianist-jenny-lin-glass-reflections/. To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

All patrons 12 years and older must provide proof of vaccination and corresponding ID. All patrons 2 years and older must wear masks throughout the performance and while inside the Morris Museum and Bickford Theatre.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Agarita Brings the Arts to the Community Through Hall Mobile Concert Experience
  • UNDER MILK WOOD to be Presented for One Weekend Only At UIW
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Magik Theatre Announces SNOW WHITE, 2nd Production Of 28th Season