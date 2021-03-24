Photos & Video: First Look at Maulik Pancholy in FULLY COMMITTED
George Street Playhouse's streaming production of Fully Committed by Becky Mode is streaming March 23 - April 11, 2021. Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, Fully Committed takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation- including coercion and bribes.
Check out photos and the trailer below!
Television and film star Maulik Pancholy plays Sam, who works the reservation line. Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, in the Emmy-award winning 30 Rock, and Sanjay in the hit series Weeds. Other roles include the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy.
Details:
Directed by David Saint
Art Direction by Helen Tewksbury
Cinematography and Editing by Michael Boylan
Original Music and Sound Design by Scott Killian
Sound Editing by Ryan Rumery
Production Stage Manager Brandon Allmon-Jackson
Production Manager: Christopher J. Bailey
Executive Producer: Sharon Karmazin
Casting: McCorkle Casting, Ltd.
For more information visit: https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/