Photos & Video: First Look at Maulik Pancholy in FULLY COMMITTED

George Street Playhouse's streaming production of Fully Committed by Becky Mode is streaming March 23 - April 11, 2021. Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, Fully Committed takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation- including coercion and bribes.

Television and film star Maulik Pancholy plays Sam, who works the reservation line. Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, in the Emmy-award winning 30 Rock, and Sanjay in the hit series Weeds. Other roles include the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy.



Details:

Cinematography by Michael Boylan Maulik Pancholy in

Fully Committed Streaming March 23 - April 11, 2021 by Becky Mode

Directed by David Saint

Art Direction by Helen Tewksbury

Cinematography and Editing by Michael Boylan

Original Music and Sound Design by Scott Killian

Sound Editing by Ryan Rumery

Production Stage Manager Brandon Allmon-Jackson

Production Manager: Christopher J. Bailey

Executive Producer: Sharon Karmazin

Casting: McCorkle Casting, Ltd.