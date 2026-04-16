Bergen County Players to Host Free Immersive Open House and Season Reveal

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Bergen County Players has announced Behind the Curtain, a free open house event taking place Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell.

The event will offer audiences access to behind-the-scenes areas of the theater, along with live performances, workshops, and interactive programming. The day will conclude with the official announcement of the company’s 2026–27 season.

The program will include two Mainstage Concerts at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., featuring performers from past productions returning to reprise songs from shows presented over the last three decades.

Guided backstage tours will run throughout the day, led by company members and highlighting the building’s history, from its origins as a firehouse to its current use as a performance space.

Visitors will also be able to participate in a scavenger hunt through areas including the wardrobe room, lighting booth, and set shop. Additional activities will include masterclasses on audition techniques, set design, and choreography, as well as improv sessions open to all ages. A costume-themed photo station will also be available.

The event will conclude at 3:30 p.m. with the announcement of Bergen County Players’ 2026–27 season.

“This event is a love letter to the community that has supported us for nearly a century,” said Alyson Cohn, President of Bergen County Players. “By opening our doors and pulling back the curtain, we’re inviting our neighbors to see the work that happens off-stage.”

Throughout the day, refreshments will be available in the theater’s lounge, and attendees will have access to limited-time box office discounts for current productions.

Founded in 1932, Bergen County Players is a community theater organization serving northern New Jersey.

Ticket Information

Behind the Curtain is free and open to the public. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit: www.bcplayers.org.