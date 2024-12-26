Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Photos: LITTLE WOMEN In Rehearsal At Dover Little Theatre

This heartfelt and dynamic production will run for two weekends, January 17-19, 2025 and January 24–26, 2025, at Dover Little Theatre.

North Star Theater Company invites audiences to experience the enduring charm of Little Women by Kate Hamill, adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel. See photos from inside rehearsal.

This heartfelt and dynamic production will run for two weekends, January 17-19, 2025 and January 24–26, 2025, at Dover Little Theatre, 69 Elliott St, Dover, NJ.

Directed by Christa Piper, this reimagining of Little Women brings the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—to life with energy and wit. Audiences will be captivated as the sisters navigate the joys and struggles of growing up, all while exploring themes of family, ambition, and resilience.  

Tickets are available now at northstar.ludus.com.

Jason Cahilla, Jenn Gallagher

Jenn Gallagher, Lia Pilar

Nicole Verga, Hana Kachersky, Kristine Simmons, Elena Spagna and Leanna Mentone




