Photos: First Look at MAN OF LA MANCHA at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has released production photos for its fall musical, Man of La Mancha. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 14 through October 23. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Check out the photos below!



Based on The Adventures of Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is a remarkable, poignant and moving musical that was one of the first shows to musicalize a piece of historical literature. At times both inspiring and thought provoking, the story will warm the heart of everyone whose spirits were ever raised by the prospect of a victory by the underdog. The score is a musical delight, and contains one of the most moving moments in musical theatre as Don Quixote relates his personal credo in "The Impossible Dream."



Algonquin Arts Theatre produced the musical in 2011 where it received high praise from critics and audiences. Now, more than a decade later, the theatre brings back the creative team, designers and 85% of the cast to recreate this acclaimed production.



"This really is a special show for many people on the production team, the staff of the theatre, and the cast itself," said Gina Lupi, the director of Man of La Mancha. "For many of us, it was the first time we were able to perform on the Algonquin stage, and it is quite literally the production that made this theatre our home."



The cast for Man of La Mancha includes: Jan Topoleski (Don Quixote/Cervantes), Brendan Flanagan (Sancho Panza), Cindy Chait (Aldonza), Joseph Ficarra (Dr. Carasco/The Duke), David J. Fretz (Innkeeper/Governor), Gary Alan Powell (Padre), Dorothy Shaffer (Antonia), Nancy Bembridge (Housekeeper), Karen Ficarra (Maria), Sean Dickinson (Anselmo), Matthew Johnson (Pedro), Martin Cordero (Captain of The Inquisition), Darren DeAngelo (Barber/Knight of the Mirror Attendant/Guard), Reilly Shimko (Moor & Horse Dancer), RJ Vandenbrouck (Mulateer/Horse Dancer/ Man of the Inquisition), Andrew Brennan (Knight of the Mirror Attendant/Guard), Terree Goble (Florinda), and Neko Andrejack (Guard).



The Man of La Mancha creative team includes; Gina Lupi, Director; Kathleen Pearlberg, Choreographer; Robert Sammond, Musical Director; Bethany Pedersen, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Tina Wasielewski, Costume Design; Jan Topoleski, Scenic and Sound Design; Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joe and Karen Ficarra, Prop Design; and Joseph Ficarra, Producer.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working

alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.



Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, the Dodge Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.

Photo Credit: Michael Franken