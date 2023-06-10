Photos: First Look at Eden Espinosa and More in TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River Theater

The production runs through June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER Photo 3  Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER
Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time Photo 4 Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time

Two River Theater is concluding its 2022/2023 season with Two Sisters and a Piano, a passionate tale of revolution, art, and dreams written and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics), running through June 25, 2023 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

Check out the production photos below!

Although trapped under house arrest, novelist Maria Celia and her sister Sofia can still hear the rumors of shifting global politics growing in 1990s Havana. As they await changes for Cuba as well as changes to their situation, it's uncertain whether freedom will come through government regime change, Maria Celia's far-off husband, or the charismatic military officer who has begun insinuating himself into the sisters' lives.

"It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Nilo Cruz to Two River," says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. "He is a towering figure in the industry and his massive talent is matched by his grace and kindness. To have him and this incredible cast and design team bring his tale of the indomitable nature of the artistic spirit to life is a huge boon for our community."

The full cast includes: Helen Cespedes (Broadway's The Cripple of Inishmaan) as Sofia, Hiram Delgado (Broadway's Take Me Out) as Victor Manuel/Militia Guard/As Cast, Eden Espinosa (Broadway's Wicked) as Marie Celia and Jason Manuel Olazabal (Broadway's Julius Caesar) as Lieutenant Portuondo.

The creative team includes: Playwright / Director Nilo Cruz, Scenic Designer Paul Tate Depoo III, Costume Designer Anita Yavich, Lighting Designer Lucrecia Briceno, Sound Designer/Composer Salomon Lerner, Intimacy/Fight Coordinator Cha Ramos, Production Stage Manager Kate Croasdale, Assistant Stage Manager Alex Murphy,

Tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. Prices range from $40 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans. Discounted tickets for groups are available by contacting groups@trtc.org. $25 tickets are available for all performances for patrons 35 and under.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
The Princeton Festival to Celebrate Juneteenth with Will Liverman and Free Community Event Photo
The Princeton Festival to Celebrate Juneteenth with Will Liverman and Free Community Events

On Monday, June 19, at 7 pm at Morven Museum & Garden, the Princeton Festival caps a day of events celebrating Juneteenth with a special performance by GRAMMY Award-winning, Metropolitan Opera star Will Liverman..

2
Classic American Tales to Present TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE This Summer Photo
Classic American Tales to Present TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE This Summer

Through August 10, Classic American Tales will present 'Tales at the Dormer House,' formerly known as 'Tales of the Victorians' when previously produced by East Lynne Theater Company

3
East Lynne Theater Company Hosts Juneteenth Event This Month Photo
East Lynne Theater Company Hosts Juneteenth Event This Month

East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) will host its first-ever Juneteenth event ­– a staged reading, titled “Citizen James, or The Young Man Without a Country” -- to honor the national holiday.

4
State Theatre New Jersey Celebrates Annual Gala Event At Historic Suydam Farms Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Celebrates Annual Gala Event At Historic Suydam Farms

On June 3, 2023, State Theatre New Jersey hosted Fête at the Farm, a Benefit Gala event to celebrate live performance, community, and history. The State Theatre Benefit Gala took place at the historic Suydam Farms in Somerset, NJ.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Video Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Round and Round the Garden
duCret Center of Art (6/22-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway’s Next Hit Musical 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/14-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Right To Be Forgotten
JCC MetroWest (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dover Quartet
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Claremont Trio
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Antoinette Montague Experience
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Democracy Sucks by Monica Bauer
West End Arts Center (6/22-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What Doesn't Kill You
West End Arts Center (6/08-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You