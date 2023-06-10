Photos: First Look at Eden Espinosa and More in TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River Theater

Two River Theater is concluding its 2022/2023 season with Two Sisters and a Piano, a passionate tale of revolution, art, and dreams written and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics), running through June 25, 2023 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

Check out the production photos below!

Although trapped under house arrest, novelist Maria Celia and her sister Sofia can still hear the rumors of shifting global politics growing in 1990s Havana. As they await changes for Cuba as well as changes to their situation, it's uncertain whether freedom will come through government regime change, Maria Celia's far-off husband, or the charismatic military officer who has begun insinuating himself into the sisters' lives.

"It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Nilo Cruz to Two River," says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. "He is a towering figure in the industry and his massive talent is matched by his grace and kindness. To have him and this incredible cast and design team bring his tale of the indomitable nature of the artistic spirit to life is a huge boon for our community."

The full cast includes: Helen Cespedes (Broadway's The Cripple of Inishmaan) as Sofia, Hiram Delgado (Broadway's Take Me Out) as Victor Manuel/Militia Guard/As Cast, Eden Espinosa (Broadway's Wicked) as Marie Celia and Jason Manuel Olazabal (Broadway's Julius Caesar) as Lieutenant Portuondo.

The creative team includes: Playwright / Director Nilo Cruz, Scenic Designer Paul Tate Depoo III, Costume Designer Anita Yavich, Lighting Designer Lucrecia Briceno, Sound Designer/Composer Salomon Lerner, Intimacy/Fight Coordinator Cha Ramos, Production Stage Manager Kate Croasdale, Assistant Stage Manager Alex Murphy,

Tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. Prices range from $40 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans. Discounted tickets for groups are available by contacting groups@trtc.org. $25 tickets are available for all performances for patrons 35 and under.