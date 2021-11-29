Photos: First Look at ELF THE MUSICAL at The Algonquin

The Algonquin's 2021-2022 Broadway Series is on sale now, featuring five productions. Elf the Musical opened on November 21, 2021 and is expected to sell out soon.

After the New Year, the series will continue with Biloxi Blues (January 22-30), Amadeus (February 26-March 6) and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (April 1-10) before closing with the Tony-winning musical Into The Woods (May 7-22). Subscription packages that include four or five shows are also available.

The theatre has also announced the theater's two summer musicals, Mary Poppins and The Who's Tommy. Tickets for summer of 2022 go on sale on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10 am ET.

Other performances now on sale include: Holiday Soul (December 15, 2021), Chris Pinnella: Christmas at the Algonquin (December 18, 2021), James Langton's New York All-Star Band with Swingin' in a Winter Wonderland (December 19, 2021), Classic Stones Live (New Year's Eve), The Strings of Your Heart Go...Zing! Zing! Zing! (February 13, 2022), Asbury Shorts New York, Film Festival (March 12, 2022), Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks (March 20, 2022) and Father Alphonse Conducts Grand Opera (April 24, 2022).

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.algonquinarts.org or by phone. For custom group sizes and phone orders, the box office can be reached Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm by calling 732-528-9211.