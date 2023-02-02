Photos: First Look At The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Bergen County Players

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will continue its 90th season on Saturday, February 18 with the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.

Performances will run through Saturday, March 11 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell with shows on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sunday afternoons at 2pm. Tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong, priced at $24.00 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $21.00 on Sundays, can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

In The Play That Goes Wrong, the 'Cornley University Drama Society' is putting on a production of 'The Murder at Haversham Manor.' This riotous 'play-within-a-play' whodunnit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Audiences can just sit back and bust a gut at all the misplaced props, banged heads, missed cues, pratfalls, door slams, broken fingers and mispronounced words as the show literally falls apart at the seams. Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

The talented cast of The Play That Goes Wrong features Angelina Aragona of Township of Washington, Sean Buckley of Secaucus, Eric Holzer of Montclair, Wes Laga of Wood-Ridge, Nyasia Legra of Rockaway, Dan Loverro of Parsippany, Josh Switala of Allendale, and Craig Woodward of Little Falls.

The production team is comprised of Alyson Cohn (Director), David Luke (Producer), Debbie Zika (Assistant to the Director and Crew Chief), Michele Roth (Assistant to the Director and Stage Manager), Josh Robinson (Set Design), Jim Lesko (Set Construction), Lauren Zenreich (Décor), Rob DeScherer (Sound Design), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Kathleen Ruland (Lighting Operation), Barry Reed (Sound Operation), Karen Markle (Costumes), Teri Noel (Properties, Running Crew), Joellen Tierney, Laura Dinoia and Terry Cannon (Properties), Paul Aiello (Running Crew), Richard Field (Running Crew and Member-at-Large), Michael Serpe (Stunt Coordinator), Marci K. Weinstein (Program Notes), and Alan Zenreich and Richard Frant (Photography).

Further information can be found at www.bcplayers.org.

The Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.

Photo Credit: Alan Zenreich and Richard Frant