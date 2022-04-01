Photos: Algonquin Arts Theatre Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA
Algonquin Arts Theatre presents its spring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. The musical will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 10.
This enchanting, musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of the songwriting duo's loveliest tunes, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago." Add a dash of fairytale romance, magical onstage transformations, and the iconic glass slippers-and you're guaranteed to have a ball!
Tickets range from $25-$42 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM-3PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.
Photo Credit: Michael Franken
Gavin Powers and Sophia Lepore
Sophia Lepore, Brianne Bates, Katie Decataldo and Nicole Grassano
Loretta Boyle and Sophia Lepore
Michael Morch and Sophia Lepore
Edward Itte and The Company Of Cinderella
Deni Sobotka and Brendan Flanagan
Sophia Lepore