Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts

The play was performed at the Academy’s black box theater, located on the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Medford Campus.
The Burlington County Academy of Performing Arts recently presented a sold-out run of Antigone, rewritten and adapted by Scott F. Cooney. See photos from the production.
Performed at the Academy’s black box theater, located on the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Medford Campus, this adaptation breathed new life into Sophocles’ timeless tragedy, leaving no seat empty across all performances.
Set in the aftermath of a devastating civil war, the play centers on the fallout between Oedipus’s children. Eteocles and Ismene have perished in battle, and a new ruler, Creon, rises to power. Creon condemns Ismene to disgrace, forbidding her burial, but her sister Antigone defies the decree, risking everything to honor her sibling.
This adaptation brings fresh intensity to the tale, exploring themes of pride, misogyny, and rebellion, while boldly introducing the love between Antigone and Creon’s daughter, Hera. Their relationship, a defiance of Theban tradition, challenges societal norms as much as Creon’s authoritarian rule.
To learn more about upcoming shows at the Burlington County Academy of Performing Arts, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Photo Credit: Burlington County Academy
Trey Murrenburke
Mikayla Farbman
Abigail Donnelly
Abigail Donnelly
Joel Hudson
Alexander Stoner
The Cast of Antigone.
Cast of Antigone.
Mikayla Farbman
The Cast of Antigone.
Cast of Antigone.
The Chorus.
Eloise Owens
Mikayla Farman
Mikayla Farbman
Mikayla Farbman
Myla Martinez
Kylie Dior Johnson
Corbyn Dawson
Joel Hudson, Remy Seiter, and Isabella Melhado
Olivia Stahl
Alexander Stoner and Joel Hudson
Alexander Stoner
David Friday
Trey Murrenburke
Eloise Owens
Reese Kausch
Reese Kausch
Mikayla Farman
Mikayla Farman
Adrianna Martin
Videos