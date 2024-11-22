Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Burlington County Academy of Performing Arts recently presented a sold-out run of Antigone, rewritten and adapted by Scott F. Cooney. See photos from the production.

Performed at the Academy’s black box theater, located on the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Medford Campus, this adaptation breathed new life into Sophocles’ timeless tragedy, leaving no seat empty across all performances.

Set in the aftermath of a devastating civil war, the play centers on the fallout between Oedipus’s children. Eteocles and Ismene have perished in battle, and a new ruler, Creon, rises to power. Creon condemns Ismene to disgrace, forbidding her burial, but her sister Antigone defies the decree, risking everything to honor her sibling.

This adaptation brings fresh intensity to the tale, exploring themes of pride, misogyny, and rebellion, while boldly introducing the love between Antigone and Creon’s daughter, Hera. Their relationship, a defiance of Theban tradition, challenges societal norms as much as Creon’s authoritarian rule.

To learn more about upcoming shows at the Burlington County Academy of Performing Arts, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Photo Credit: Burlington County Academy



Trey Murrenburke

Mikayla Farbman

Abigail Donnelly

Abigail Donnelly

Joel Hudson

Alexander Stoner

The Cast of Antigone.

Cast of Antigone.

Mikayla Farbman

The Cast of Antigone.

Cast of Antigone.

The Chorus.



Eloise Owens

Mikayla Farman

Mikayla Farbman

Mikayla Farbman

Myla Martinez

Kylie Dior Johnson

Corbyn Dawson

Joel Hudson, Remy Seiter, and Isabella Melhado

Olivia Stahl

Alexander Stoner and Joel Hudson

Alexander Stoner

David Friday

Trey Murrenburke

Eloise Owens

Reese Kausch

Reese Kausch

Mikayla Farman

Mikayla Farman

Adrianna Martin

