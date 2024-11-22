News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts

The play was performed at the Academy’s black box theater, located on the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Medford Campus.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
The Burlington County Academy of Performing Arts recently presented a sold-out run of Antigone, rewritten and adapted by Scott F. Cooney. See photos from the production.

Performed at the Academy’s black box theater, located on the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Medford Campus, this adaptation breathed new life into Sophocles’ timeless tragedy, leaving no seat empty across all performances.

Set in the aftermath of a devastating civil war, the play centers on the fallout between Oedipus’s children. Eteocles and Ismene have perished in battle, and a new ruler, Creon, rises to power. Creon condemns Ismene to disgrace, forbidding her burial, but her sister Antigone defies the decree, risking everything to honor her sibling.

This adaptation brings fresh intensity to the tale, exploring themes of pride, misogyny, and rebellion, while boldly introducing the love between Antigone and Creon’s daughter, Hera. Their relationship, a defiance of Theban tradition, challenges societal norms as much as Creon’s authoritarian rule.

To learn more about upcoming shows at the Burlington County Academy of Performing Arts, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Photo Credit: Burlington County Academy

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Trey Murrenburke

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Mikayla Farbman

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Abigail Donnelly

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Abigail Donnelly

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Joel Hudson

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Alexander Stoner

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
The Cast of Antigone.

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Cast of Antigone.

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Mikayla Farbman

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
The Cast of Antigone.

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Cast of Antigone.

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
The Chorus.

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
 

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Eloise Owens

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Mikayla Farman

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Mikayla Farbman

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Mikayla Farbman

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Myla Martinez 

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Kylie Dior Johnson

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Corbyn Dawson

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Joel Hudson, Remy Seiter, and Isabella Melhado 

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Olivia Stahl

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Alexander Stoner and Joel Hudson

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Alexander Stoner

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
David Friday 

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Trey Murrenburke

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Eloise Owens

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Reese Kausch

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Reese Kausch

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Mikayla Farman

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Mikayla Farman

Photos: ANTIGONE At Burlington County Academy Of Performing Arts Image
Adrianna Martin



