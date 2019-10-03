Photo Flash: The Players Guild of Leonia Presents DAMN YANKEES

The Players Guild of Leonia kicks off their 100th year, Exciting Centennial Season with the classic smash hit musical of 1955, Damn Yankees, by Richard Adler & Douglas Wallop, book by George Abbbott and Douglas Wallop, and is presented through special arrangement with Music International (MTI).

The winner of 7 Tony Awards tells the tale of Joe Boyd, who makes a Faustian bargain with the devil by sacrificing his marriage to his beloved wife in order to play baseball for the Washington Senators. Will Joe give everything just to beat those damn Yankees? Come find out and celebrate PGL's Centennial Season with this light hearted, toe tapping Comedy packed with unforgettable tunes.

Playing every Friday & Saturday at 8pm and Sunday's at 3pm, October 4-27! Directed by Michael Wurl Larson and includes a talented cast that will leave you tapping your feet. Appropriate time of the year as the MLB playoffs are upon us.

So come and enjoy! Tickets available at leoniaplayers.org or call 201-947-9606. "PLAY BALL", HAVE FUN, DON'T MISS THIS GREAT SHOW!

Be sure to follow PGL at leoniaplayers.org for information about a spectacular Centennial Season!

The Players Guild of Leonia is the oldest continuously running Community Theater in the State of New Jersey since 1919! Productions take place in The Award Winning Historical Venue, PGL's Home, The Civil War Drill Hall Theater in Leonia! Be a part of History!

For tickets visit leoniaplayers.org.





