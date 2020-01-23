Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of WORKING At Meadow Brook Theatre

Based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, the musical Working paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the mill-worker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age.

Working runs February 12 through March 8, 2020, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

From the book by Studs Terkel, written by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, with additional contributions by Gordon Greenberg, Working includes songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor. Orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

"There's a lot of great music in Working written by some familiar people," said MBT Artistic Director, Travis Walter. "It all combines to tell the stories of the people who keep America running every day."

Portraying the various real-life people that Terkel interviewed are a variety of Meadow Brook favorites and newcomers, including Katie Akers, Tyler Bolda, Cory Cunningham, Emily Hadick, Kim Rachelle Harris, Gregory Rodriguez, Yemie Sonuga and Ron Williams.

Working is directed by Travis W. Walter with choreography by Debbie Williams. Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Brian Kessler, costume design by Liz Goodall, lighting design by Scott Ross and sound design by Mike Duncan.

The band is lead by musical director Michael Rice, who also plays the keyboard. Sig Hepler plays guitar with Andrew Toering on bass and Brian Buckmaster on percussion.

Working is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 54 years.





