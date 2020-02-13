Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night Of PASS OVER At Luna Stage

Antoinette Nwandu's searing and poetic new play Pass Over performs at Luna Stage Feb 6-March 1. The play premiered at Steppenwolf in Chicago, where it was filmed by Spike Lee and launched considerable press controversy, then moved to Lincoln Center where it was awarded the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best New Play.

Check out photos from opening night.

Directed by Devin E. Haqq, Pass Over is a provocative, contemporary mashup of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga. Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner talking smack, passing the time, and hoping that today a miracle will come. They stand by a lamppost in a present-day ghetto, but it's also a plantation, and it's also Egypt, a city built by slaves. In this world, the two young black men dream about a promised land they've yet to find.

Pass Over runs through March 1, at Luna Stage in the Valley Arts District. Tickets are $20-$40 and are available at www.LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix (866) 811-4111.

Photo Credit: Marilyn Lehren

Malik Tory, Susan Hyon, Naquan Tory, Nathan Darrow

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

Robert Barnes, Woodrow Proctor, Devin E. Haqq, Kevis Hillocks

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

Liz Cesario, Susan Hyon

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

Phillip Esposito

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

Andrew Lehren, Marilyn Lehren

''Pass Over'' Opening Night

''Pass Over'' Opening Night





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You