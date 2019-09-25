Photo Flash: George Street Playhouse Celebrates Opening of New Home

George Street Playhouse has a new home at the brand new NBPAC (New Brunswick Performing Arts Center) which also serves as the resident home for American Repertory Ballet, Crossroads Theatre Company and the Mason Gross School of the Arts. The new cultural venue opened with an invitational gala on September 4th, featuring a performance from George Street Playhouse's upcoming production of LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, and the official ribbon cutting took place in a public ceremony the following day. In attendance were New Brunswick Mayor James M. Cahill and other local dignitaries. NBPAC marks a new era in George Street Playhouse's esteemed history of bringing world-class productions to New Jersey audiences.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, George Street Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. As New Brunswick's first producing theatre, George Street Playhouse became the cornerstone of the revitalization of the City's arts and cultural landscape. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theatre, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theatre and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You