Photo Flash: Bergen County Players Presents 33 VARIATIONS

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, is pleased to continue its 2019-2020 season with the Tony-nominated play, 33 Variations. Written by Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project) and directed by Steve Bell, 33 Variations will be performed at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell from January 11th through February 1st, 2020.

Shows will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.



Moving between the past and the present, 33 Variations centers on acclaimed musicologist, Katherine Brandt, and the object of her professional passion: Ludwig van Beethoven. In 19th century Austria, Beethoven wrestles with a commission he cannot complete. In present day, Katherine struggles to unlock the mystery behind Beethoven's Diabelli Variations, a series of 33 variations on a simple waltz, considered to be the greatest set of variations ever written. As she races against time and her failing health, Katherine discovers the true nature of Beethoven's work and gains insight into the other mystery in her life: her daughter. 33 Variations illustrates how the very passions that threaten to overwhelm us can also save us.



33 Variations premiered at Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage and later opened on Broadway in March 2009. The Broadway production featured Jane Fonda in the leading role and received five Tony Award nominations.



A Life Member, Past-President, and Board of Governor, director Steve Bell of Hackensack has been active with the Players for over thirty years. He has directed numerous BCP productions, including The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, The Drowsy Chaperone, Ruthless! The Musical, Urinetown, Modern Orthodox, Curtains, and The King & I, to name a few. Steve also served as musical director for various shows, including Cabaret, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Aladdin, Man of La Mancha, Beehive, The Music Man, and Company. As a performer, he appeared in such shows as Guys and Dolls, Follies, Anything Goes, City of Angels, Into the Woods and Forum. Steven teaches vocal music at Teaneck High School, and is the Artistic Director of the Teaneck Community Chorus.



The talented cast of 33 Variations includes Joanne Guarnaccia of Englewood Cliffs as Dr. Katherine Brandt who struggles with the debilitating effects of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS); Jessica Bettencourt of Hoboken as Clara Brandt, Katherine's estranged daughter; Bryan John Morris of New Milford as Anton Diabelli, music publisher and amateur composer who in 1819 invited 50 European composers to create variations on a waltz he had written; Jon Cole of Glen Rock as Ludwig van Beethoven, one of the greatest composers in history; Eric Holzer of Montclair as Mike Clark, Katherine's nurse; Joann Lamneck of Hawthorne as Dr. Gertrude Ladenburg, a librarian who assists Katherine in her research; and Jay Stephenson of New Milford as Anton Schindler, the unpaid secretary of Beethoven who devotes himself to the composer.

The production team is comprised of Steve Bell (Director), Lynne Lupfer (Producer), Michele Roth (Stage Manager), Mark Rinis (Assistant to the Director), Amee van Harrant (Dramaturg), James Lesko and Michael Smith (Set Design and Construction), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Lynne Lupfer (Set Décor), Sylvia Kates and Rachel Alt (Props), Tim Larsen (Sound Design), Maureen Mulvihill (Costumes), Vivian Hesselson (Costume Assistant), Edie Orlando (Makeup), Jim Lupfer (Sound Operation), Randi Kestin (Lighting Operation), Barbara Mintz and Steve Mintz (Photography), Kristen North and Mary DeCristofaro (Stage Crew), Marci Weinstein (Programs and Program Notes), Chris Nelson (Programs), Ezra Hiller (Videographer) and Joyce Slous (Member At Large).