Photo Coverage: Denzel Washington honored by CROSSROADS THEATRE on 10/19 in New Brunswick

Award-winning actor, Denzel Washington was honored as the recipient of the Crossroads Theatre Company (CTC) inaugural Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee Living Legends Award at its signature fundraising event on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of attending the festivities and we are sharing photos from the very special event.

"A Night With Crossroads Theatre Company," was a fabulous gala that featured special receptions and performances by CTC alumni and entertainment greats. It was held at the Heldrich Hotel and the State Theatre of New Jersey in New Brunswick.

The Tony Award-winning Crossroads Theatre Company is now a resident member of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) in the heart of the city's vibrant theatre and restaurant district. The Company is in its fourth decade of being a preeminent gateway for black theatre. It is a renowned venue for actors, directors, designers, writers and other theatre professionals. Since opening in 1978, it has built a rich and storied history, celebrating the culture, history, spirit and voices of the African Diaspora.

Photo Credit: J F Allen Photography