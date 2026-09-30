Pete Holmes to Bring Stand-Up Comedy Tour to NJPAC
The performance will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2027.
Comedian, actor and podcast host Pete Holmes will bring his stand-up to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, January 14, 2027, at 8 p.m. The performance will take place in NJPAC's Victoria Theater.
Holmes created and starred in HBO's Crashing, executive produced by Judd Apatow, and hosted TBS' The Pete Holmes Show, produced by Conan O'Brien. His comedy moves easily between big questions and gleefully silly observations—a combination fans can also hear on his You Made It Weird podcast and in his stand-up special Silly Silly Fun Boy, available on YouTube.
His screen credits include Woman of the Hour, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Home Sweet Home Alone and the CBS series How We Roll. Holmes is also the author of Comedy Sex God and the comedian behind the Badman videos.
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