Pete Holmes to Bring Stand-Up Comedy Tour to NJPAC

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Comedian, actor and podcast host Pete Holmes will bring his stand-up to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, January 14, 2027, at 8 p.m. The performance will take place in NJPAC's Victoria Theater.

Holmes created and starred in HBO's Crashing, executive produced by Judd Apatow, and hosted TBS' The Pete Holmes Show, produced by Conan O'Brien. His comedy moves easily between big questions and gleefully silly observations—a combination fans can also hear on his You Made It Weird podcast and in his stand-up special Silly Silly Fun Boy, available on YouTube.

His screen credits include Woman of the Hour, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Home Sweet Home Alone and the CBS series How We Roll. Holmes is also the author of Comedy Sex God and the comedian behind the Badman videos.







Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 13 Hrs 02 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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